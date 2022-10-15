Read full article on original website
Patricia James
3d ago
This is ridiculous 💯💯‼️‼️‼️🤨😞🤬😠 when are we going to WAKE UP AND STOP 🛑 DESTROYING YOUR YOUR OWN AND LEARN WHO THE REAL ENMY IS ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️😠🚫STOP THE VIOLENCE 🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫💯‼️
Reply(1)
15
Shelia Bedford
4d ago
Wow. Got to be kidding: At a football game we're kids an adults are there to enjoy the game. Lost gangsters wanna be's
Reply(1)
8
A Ryan
3d ago
The east side is horrific. Nobody seems to care about anyone living there. The criminals know this and make every effort to avoid conflicts with west side because of the money. Albany politicians don't have a clue on how to fix this.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans football could claim a share of region title Thursday night
ALBANY — The No. 4- ranked Dougherty Trojans will host Thomasville on Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium and the winner will claim at least a share of the Region 1-AAA championship with only one football game remaining on the regular season schedule. It would be Dougherty’s first region...
Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on October 18, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Did Auburn gain a coach and a quarterback in the loss on Saturday?
Bryan Harsin will make a program successful. It may not be Auburn’s, that remains to be seen, but he will be a winner somewhere. It’s almost inevitable, given the fight, the determination and the drive he’s instilled in an outmanned Auburn team this season. And while Auburn...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
WYFF4.com
Georgia Southern student dies after being struck by propeller at Statesboro airport
STATESBORO, Ga. — A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of Atlanta. Futch said Aliyu was...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
southgatv.com
Albany’s night court preps
ALBANY, GA – The City of Albany’s Municipal Court and Community Court partner, Albany Technical College (ATC), will pilot a night court session at ATC on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. ATC’s Dean of Academic Affairs Kenneth Singleton was pleased to open the doors of the...
myfoxzone.com
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, Georgia police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents
ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday. Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Mattie's Call issued for runaway teen diagnosed with mental disorders
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with several mental disorders. Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. According to...
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning accident
ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim of a fatal early Tuesday-morning accident as Lashala Deann Worthy. Worthy, 40, died at the scene of a wreck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Drive around 7 a.m. The motorcycle she was driving was left in a heap, with pieces scattered along the scene, including Worthy’s helmet and a shoe.
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished over the weekend
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Amyah Escarlett Bessant was reported missing Saturday morning by the Jones County Sheriff's Office. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 123 pounds with brown...
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
nowhabersham.com
Officials identify man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The Alpharetta man fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah with his wife, officials said. While the...
Comments / 20