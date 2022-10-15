ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Highlights: John Hay vs. Beaver Local

By Brandon Jaces
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMBCB_0iZpH98800

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local defeated John Hay 56-6 Friday night.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.

Beaver Local (7-2) will host Wheeling Central Catholic in their regular season finale next week.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

