Gallatin, TN

newstalk941.com

Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident

An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus

Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Downtown businesses react to new stadium

One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam County’s Cassidy Holt Places In National Pageant

Putnam County’s Cassidy Holt placed second runner up in the National Miss Teen United States Pageant in Memphis. Holt said she represented Tennessee through her platform of Alzheimer’s Disease awareness. “I’ve had multiple family members pass away from Alzheimer’s Disease, and I feel like it is something that...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project

The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
SMITHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits

On October 15th, 2022, the Lord came and took Our Sweet Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits’s hand leading her to her forever resting place with God in heaven. This was after a long history of medical problems. Ronda is the daughter of Ross C Randolph of Joelton, TN (Deceased), Shirley...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: ideal dental in Smyrna

Ideal dental held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 574 Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna. Your local family dentist serving Smyrna, and surrounding communities. 574 Sam Ridley Parkway West. Smyrna, TN 37167. (615) 488-1151.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Officials searching for missing woman out of Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman. Jaden Leigh Carpenter is in her early 20s. She has a tattoo across her chest and barbwire around her right wrist with the name “Ava.” She is described as a white female, is 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Parent

Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022

Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

PHOTOS: Vols Beat Alabama at Neyland Stadium

In an epic game Saturday, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49, with a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath delivering the final blow to the Crimson Tide. After McGrath’s game-winning kick, Vols fans swarmed the field in celebration, which included both goalposts coming down. According to utsports.com, 101,915 college football fans...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
