Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
MTSU Punter Recognized for Performance in Week 7 Matchup Against Western Kentucky
The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award are proud to announce Kyle Ulbrich of Middle Tennessee as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 7 games. Ulbrich was chosen from Ray’s 8, announced Monday. Ulbrich, a Ray’s 8 selection three times this year, punted...
newstalk941.com
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident
An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch
Winds and near freezing temps at night are forecast for most of the week. We expect the combination of dry weather, winds, and low humidity to cause red flag warnings this week also along with Freeze and Frost advisories. It will be this weekend before we see any significant warm-up.
wgnsradio.com
Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus
Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
Brrr: Middle Tennessee freeze warning could impact mums
At first, the drought impacted pumpkin farmers. Now, folks who bought mums need to protect them from frost this week.
WSMV
Downtown businesses react to new stadium
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
newstalk941.com
Putnam County’s Cassidy Holt Places In National Pageant
Putnam County’s Cassidy Holt placed second runner up in the National Miss Teen United States Pageant in Memphis. Holt said she represented Tennessee through her platform of Alzheimer’s Disease awareness. “I’ve had multiple family members pass away from Alzheimer’s Disease, and I feel like it is something that...
wjle.com
Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project
The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
OBITUARY: Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits
On October 15th, 2022, the Lord came and took Our Sweet Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits’s hand leading her to her forever resting place with God in heaven. This was after a long history of medical problems. Ronda is the daughter of Ross C Randolph of Joelton, TN (Deceased), Shirley...
Ribbon Cutting: ideal dental in Smyrna
Ideal dental held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 574 Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna. Your local family dentist serving Smyrna, and surrounding communities. 574 Sam Ridley Parkway West. Smyrna, TN 37167. (615) 488-1151.
WSMV
Officials searching for missing woman out of Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman. Jaden Leigh Carpenter is in her early 20s. She has a tattoo across her chest and barbwire around her right wrist with the name “Ava.” She is described as a white female, is 5′6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Flight Kills Pilot In Brentwood Crash Tuesday
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-32 that took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield this morning has crashed and one person is dead. The small craft went down on Old Smyrna Rd between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike around...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
Riverside Drive reopened after Clarksville police handle incident
Police in Clarksville said negotiators were able to reach a peaceful resolution with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid the ultimate price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
PHOTOS: Vols Beat Alabama at Neyland Stadium
In an epic game Saturday, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49, with a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath delivering the final blow to the Crimson Tide. After McGrath’s game-winning kick, Vols fans swarmed the field in celebration, which included both goalposts coming down. According to utsports.com, 101,915 college football fans...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville,TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Nashville on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. The crash involved a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer. The officials stated the 29-year-old Todd Bryant was traveling in a Lincoln Navigator along with two others when rear-ended a tractor-trailer near Rosa L.Park exit.
Comments / 0