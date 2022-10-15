Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver LakeVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Over $1,500 Worth Of Shoes Stolen In Stevenson Ranch Grand Theft
Deputies are investigating a grand theft after over $1,500 worth of shoes were stolen from a Stevenson Ranch store Monday. Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Famous Footwear on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a grand theft, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspect Still At Large After Canyon Country Stabbing
The suspect involved in a stabbing in Canyon Country that sent one person to the hospital with multiple wounds is still at large. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., first responders received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that ended up being a stabbing on Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Teresa Todd | Flag of Distinction or Division?
We remember the day. It was Nov. 14, 2019, and the start of the school and work day. I was in the notorious left turn lane on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road headed to a business meeting in the industrial center. Sirens screeched by. I waited maybe three or more light cycles as dozens of sheriff patrol vehicles zoomed by. Something dreadful was happening, that much was known. It was unimaginable that a school shooting was in progress in our hometown.
signalscv.com
Emergency responders assist man who fell into storm drainage
Emergency responders rescued a naked, bleeding man in Saugus Tuesday morning after he got stuck in a storm drain. According to Inspector Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a report of a medical emergency at Vasquez Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Lost Creek Road in Saugus at approximately 10:24 a.m.
Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit
A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Crashes Into Multiple Cars During Santa Clarita Pursuit, Remains At Large
A suspect remains at large after crashing into multiple cars and injuring one civilian during a Santa Clarita pursuit Monday evening. At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, a man crashed into multiple cars near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita while driving away from Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit, according to Sergeant Perkins with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Girlfriend’s Purse, Hitting Her In Head
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s purse and hit her in the back of the head. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a domestic violence incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
signalscv.com
Castaic district suspends bus transportation for Val Verde
The decision affects general education students, up to three weeks and will be reevaluated on Nov. 7. Families of Val Verde might be surprised to hear the Castaic Union School District suspended bus transportation for general education students, citing a lack of bus drivers as the reason for this decision.
signalscv.com
Trash truck haul ignites in Castaic
A Waste Management truck in Castaic was spotted with smoke billowing from its collected trash on Tuesday, resulting in a response from the L.A. County Fire Department. The call was first received at approximately 1:50 p.m. on the 30800 block of Romero Canyon Road, according to officials. “It’s a Waste...
signalscv.com
Deputies pursue reckless driver, possible connection to Friday shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies lost pursuit of a reckless driver Monday evening who may be connected to a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that occurred in Newhall Friday night, according to law enforcement officials. At approximately 5:48 p.m., deputies identified a white Honda Pilot on Soledad Canyon Road and Whites...
Santa Clarita Radio
Gorman Brush Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters
A Gorman brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Henry Fire, was first reported around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway about three miles south of Gorman School Road, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
signalscv.com
Helene Sachs | Gutzeit a Valuable Advocate for SCV
Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! My husband and I have lived in Santa Clarita for more than 30 years. We have raised our family here and watched the valley grow exponentially in that time. Maria understands that clean drinking water is our community’s most...
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
Santa Clarita Radio
New Planet Fitness To Open In Santa Clarita
A Planet Fitness location is set to open in Santa Clarita next month. Planet Fitness is set to open its doors on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita next month by the Food 4 Less. “We strive to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted...
LASD searching for missing Palmdale woman, 36
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
theavtimes.com
Man found dead in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who was found dead in the Palmdale area Monday morning has been identified. He was 49-year-old Luis Hinojosa, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Hinojosa’s death was reported around 7:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according...
Comments / 0