DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
No Exclusive Legends Are Coming To Season 3 Of Apex Mobile, But Existing Ones Could Come To Console And PC
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live later today, and the new season is bringing a ton of exciting content to the game: a new legend, a new Town Takeover, the introduction of the Rampage to the weapon pool, a new LTM, and of course, meta changes and balance updates. In fact, there's so much new content heading to the game this season, we wanted to go straight to the source for a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Apex Mobile tick.
What is Gotham Knights?
The time has come to rise up and protect Gotham City. Choose between Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood as you take up the mantle of the Dark Knight and forge your own path to Knighthood.
Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
The post revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed that a post-beta update to third-person mode will require that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate first person ADS. This change is a significant upgrade over the beta version of the mode, as no matter which...
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
Xbox Game Pass October Lineup Adds Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem, And More
As we head into the waning days of October, spooky season is well underway and Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games. The rest of this month will include some creepy games to set the Halloween mood, along with a stellar Japanese RPG making its Xbox debut for the first time.
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
Overwatch 2 - Brigitte Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, bringing all of the original heroes over to the revamped sequel. Changes to gameplay, including the switch to 5v5 with only one tank, means that some heroes have been improved or have become more viable. One of those heroes is Brigitte, who had been nerfed into oblivion in the original Overwatch. Here's how best to play the melee-focused support hero Brigitte.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves For PC Is Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC. The collection, which includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, releases tomorrow, October 19, for $50. If you're thinking of picking it up, there's a way to get Legacy of Thieves for a bit less than retail price. Fanatical is selling the collection for $45 until the end of the day (October 18).
Ambitious Mod Recreates Half-Life In Doom Engine
Half-Life and Doom are two classic shooters that have stood the test of time, but they don't have a lot in common beyond that. Well, one modder has decided to add the peanut butter that is Half-Life to the chocolate of Doom, and the result is a unique mod that's as impressive as it is strange.
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer
Players can embark on a breathtaking adventure, reuniting fans of the series with Amicia and Hugo De Rune and welcoming new players into the brutal medieval world of the game. Watch the launch trailer for a glimpse of the emotional and visually stunning journey available now.
Best PlayStation Plus Games October 2022
Regardless of which PlayStation Plus membership plan you have, there are loads of fantastic games joining the service this October. If you don't know where to start, then don't worry: we've got you covered. In this video, we go through all the latest games joining PS Plus, from the monthly games available to every subscriber, to new entries to the Game and Classics Catalogs. We also give you a rundown of the PS Plus Plans, and explain the benefits of each one.
God of War Ragnarök - Shaping the Story | PS5 & PS4 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Shaping the Story | PS5 & PS4 Games. Join us on our journey behind the scenes of God of War Ragnarök. Throughout this series, we’ll take you across the Nine Realms as we look behind the curtain at the development process across the many disciplines that bring God of War to life.
Destiny Patch 6.2.5 Revamps Almost Every Weapon Archetype
This week sees some big changes in Destiny 2, just in time for the annual Festival of the Lost event. Though most of the attention is focused on slaying pumpkin-headed fiends and collecting candy in exchange for some great loot, the mid-season update has introduced plenty of fine-tuning to the sandbox.
Halo Infinite's Forge Maps Will Be Double The Size Of Halo 5's
Halo Infinite's Forge mode will launch with six canvas maps, and they'll be almost double the size of the canvas maps found in Halo 5. The news comes as part of the fourth and final "Forge Fundamentals" video put together by developer 343 Industries, which gives players an in-depth look at the long-awaited latest version of the beloved map creation suite. Forge is set to arrive in November in a beta state alongside Halo Infinite's winter update.
Destiny 2 Spectral Pages Bug Blocking Festival Of The Lost Quest Progression
Bungie has acknowledged a potentially serious issue with the just-launched Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2. Spectral Pages are not correctly manifesting, thereby blocking progress of an early quest that provides access to the rest of the event, according to the studio. After speaking with Eva at the...
The Sims 5 Is Now In Development, Here's A First Look At Its Build Mode
After eight years of The Sims 4, developer Maxis has revealed the next generation of The Sims is on its way. Currently titled Project Rene, this new iteration is meant to be "reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance, and rebirth," and represents the team's "renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future."
Splinter Cell Remake Director Loses Director
Fans rejoiced in late 2021 when Ubisoft revealed that it's working on a Splinter Cell remake. However, that project's director has apparently left the company, and it's not clear what impact his departure will have. As first spotted by VGC, director David Grivel announced the change on LinkedIn, saying that...
