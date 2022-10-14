ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ready to lead Georgia': Walker runs past abortion rumors, mental health troubles

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker repeatedly tied Sen. Raphael Warnock to Joe Biden and fended off attacks during a Friday debate in Savannah.

“The stakes were high,” Walker told a NewsNation media personality following the debate.

The debate was imperative for Walker to convince voters that he can handle the daily rigors of work in the Senate. Walker was diagnosed with a multiple personality disorder and addressed his mental health issues by saying he does not need help.

“You don’t have to have treatment for it,” said Walker. “I talk to my pastors. I don’t need any help. I am doing well. I am ready to lead today. I am ready to vote with the Georgia voters.”

The former star football player at the University of Georgia has been shrouded in controversy in recent weeks. Walker has been plagued by reports surrounding an alleged abortion and said the report is “a lie” during the debate.

“One thing about my life is that I have been transparent unlike the senator,” said Walker. “On abortion, I’m a Christian. I believe in life.”

History of his alleged domestic disputes with his ex-wife have become the focal point of a commercial showing his previous spouse saying Walker threatened to shoot her.

Despite his checkered past, Walker believes he is the right man for the job. He stood on his campaign pitch to “Unite and Restore Georgia” by pledging to reduce inflation and crack down on Georgia’s high crime rate.

In his closing remarks, he told viewers the state cannot afford to have Warnock in office any longer.

“Georgia needs a leader,” said Walker. “If we give Warnock six more years, I am not sure we can make up for that.”

Walker opted not to participate in the post-debate presser, leaving Georgian’s without an in-depth understanding of what his plans are heading into Election Day. A reporter caught Walker outside after the debate and asked him what he will focus on with just three weeks left before the big day.

"I will be talking to the people and letting them know I will stand with them,” said Walker.

Political consultant Ralph Reed took the podium after and said Walker’s responses prove he is capable of being the state’s next senator.

“The thing that I like about Walker is he is very direct,” said Reed. “He is very transparent and authentic. He does not dress like a politician and he does not think like a politician.”

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter followed Reed’s comments by saying “he has never been prouder of Walker.”

“What you saw tonight was a clear choice, a choice from someone that is all about redemption,” said Carter.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

