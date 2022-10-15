Read full article on original website
Ex-Capitol Police officer 'betrayed' oath by warning Jan. 6 rioter about Facebook posts, prosecutor says
WASHINGTON — An ex-police officer "betrayed" his sworn oath by warning a fellow Donald Trump supporter who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to remove his Facebook content about the attack, a federal prosecutor told a jury Tuesday. Michael Riley, a former Capitol Police officer charged last year...
Four found dead in home in Virginia suburb of Washington
Two men and two women were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C. A person of interest was being interviewed, police said. Prince William County police discovered four bodies after they were called to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, at about 4:30 p.m.
Johnson's campaign is paying the law firm of a Trump attorney allegedly connected to Jan. 6 fake elector plot
Sen. Ron Johnson recently made two payments to a law firm led by a Wisconsin attorney embroiled in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, in part to assist in a possible recount, according to financial disclosure forms filed Friday. Johnson, R-Wis., made the payments to the law firm led...
FBI search for missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers focuses on farm that was one of the last places she was seen alive
The FBI said this week it has renewed the search for Crystal Rogers, the mother of five who went missing over seven years ago in Kentucky. Agents arrived early Monday to a farm in Bardstown, Kentucky, that was one of the last places Rogers was seen alive before she disappeared. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who was also named as a suspect by police in 2015.
Connecticut officials release bodycam video in deadly police ambush
Connecticut officials have released body camera footage from the surviving officer of the deadly ambush of multiple Bristol police officers last week. NBC News’ Ron Allen has more including how the community is still reeling from the tragedy. Oct. 18, 2022.
Ahead of the midterms, Black women voters most concerned about cost of living, poll shows
A new national poll of Black women voters reveals a demographic that is highly motivated to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, with an overwhelming majority citing “pocketbook” issues, like the cost of housing and groceries as core concerns. Among this well-established key voting bloc, reproductive rights and crime/gun violence also emerged as concerns.
Trump Organization charged Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night to stay at Trump properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
American sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia for tweets he sent while in U.S., his son says
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager living in Florida, was arrested last...
Herschel Walker explains the badge he flashed at Senate debate
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the Senate in Georgia, explained why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in an exclusive interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker. Walker brandished the badge after Warnock took aim at his past erratic behavior and his false...
'That's my check': Walker acknowledges giving $700 to his ex, but denies her claim he knew it was for an abortion
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Confronted with images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check dated days later and bearing his name, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Sunday that an ex-partner’s allegation that he paid to terminate her pregnancy is a lie. “It’s a lie,” Walker,...
Full Herschel Walker interview: ‘Yes, that’s my check’
In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Republican Georgia Senate candidate Hershel Walker discusses crime, inflation and his views on foreign policy. In the interview, Walker confirms that a signature on a check sent to an ex-girlfriend belongs to him, though he disputes her claim that the money was used for an abortion. To protect her privacy, the woman’s name has been removed from this interview.Oct. 17, 2022.
Herschel Walker tries to turn 'prop' badge controversy into campaign gold
Herschel Walker was widely mocked and criticized for flashing an honorary deputy sheriff’s badge onstage at a Georgia Senate debate Friday after his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, called him out for pretending to be a police officer. Get ready for more. Walker, a Republican, is now showing the...
We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.
Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
‘Clearly not ready’: Warnock votes early and dials up criticism of Walker as dishonest
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock voted Monday at a polling place here on the first day of early voting in battleground Georgia, and dialed up his criticism of Republican challenger and former football star Herschel Walker. “My opponent Herschel Walker is not ready,” Warnock told reporters afterward. “The...
Oath Keeper testifies he was ready to die on Jan. 6 to keep Trump in office
WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol testified that he was ready to fight to keep President Donald Trump in office and was preparing himself in the weeks before Jan. 6, 2021, to say goodbye to his family, he testified in a seditious conspiracy trial Tuesday.
Trump news – live: Trump faces deposition in E Jean Carroll lawsuit today
Donald Trump will today give a deposition in a defamation case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.Mr Trump denies the allegation and has been trying for years to fight off the lawsuit, in which Ms Carroll claims he defamed her by accusing her of lying about the alleged incident. When a judge decided last week that Mr Trump could not avoid being deposed, he restated his claim on Truth Social, thus repeating the behaviour she is suing him for.Meanwhile, a key source of...
'What are they hiding?': Group sues Biden and National Archives over JFK assassination records
The country's largest online source of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives to force the federal government to release all remaining documents related to the most mysterious murder of a U.S. president nearly 60 years ago. The Mary Ferrell Foundation filed the federal lawsuit...
Democrats hit Sen. Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 remarks in new Wisconsin Senate ad
Democrats are ramping up their attacks on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin over his remarks downplaying the Jan. 6 riot with a new TV ad in the homestretch of the pivotal Senate race. The 30-second ad, first shared with NBC News, will hit airwaves in the battleground state Wednesday....
U.S. to provide aid to Cuba to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
The Biden administration is providing Cuba with $2 million in funding for emergency relief to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the State Department announced Tuesday. The aid is in response to a rare request for emergency assistance Cuba’s government made last month, after the Category 3 hurricane plowed through the western part of the island.
House GOP leadership touts diversity but will still be almost exclusively white men
House Republicans could see their most diverse conference in history sworn in in January. Their leaders, however, will be almost all white men. If Republicans take control of the House in the midterm elections, the party’s top three leaders are guaranteed to be white males. In the next Congress, white men will also lead the House GOP campaign arm, the National Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC), and occupy other lower-tier leadership spots.
