Washington, DC

NBC News

Four found dead in home in Virginia suburb of Washington

Two men and two women were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C. A person of interest was being interviewed, police said. Prince William County police discovered four bodies after they were called to a home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Washington, at about 4:30 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC News

FBI search for missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers focuses on farm that was one of the last places she was seen alive

The FBI said this week it has renewed the search for Crystal Rogers, the mother of five who went missing over seven years ago in Kentucky. Agents arrived early Monday to a farm in Bardstown, Kentucky, that was one of the last places Rogers was seen alive before she disappeared. The farm is owned by the family of Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, who was also named as a suspect by police in 2015.
BARDSTOWN, KY
NBC News

Herschel Walker explains the badge he flashed at Senate debate

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the Senate in Georgia, explained why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in an exclusive interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker. Walker brandished the badge after Warnock took aim at his past erratic behavior and his false...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Full Herschel Walker interview: ‘Yes, that’s my check’

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Republican Georgia Senate candidate Hershel Walker discusses crime, inflation and his views on foreign policy. In the interview, Walker confirms that a signature on a check sent to an ex-girlfriend belongs to him, though he disputes her claim that the money was used for an abortion. To protect her privacy, the woman’s name has been removed from this interview.Oct. 17, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.

Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump faces deposition in E Jean Carroll lawsuit today

Donald Trump will today give a deposition in a defamation case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.Mr Trump denies the allegation and has been trying for years to fight off the lawsuit, in which Ms Carroll claims he defamed her by accusing her of lying about the alleged incident. When a judge decided last week that Mr Trump could not avoid being deposed, he restated his claim on Truth Social, thus repeating the behaviour she is suing him for.Meanwhile, a key source of...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

U.S. to provide aid to Cuba to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

The Biden administration is providing Cuba with $2 million in funding for emergency relief to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the State Department announced Tuesday. The aid is in response to a rare request for emergency assistance Cuba’s government made last month, after the Category 3 hurricane plowed through the western part of the island.
NBC News

House GOP leadership touts diversity but will still be almost exclusively white men

House Republicans could see their most diverse conference in history sworn in in January. Their leaders, however, will be almost all white men. If Republicans take control of the House in the midterm elections, the party’s top three leaders are guaranteed to be white males. In the next Congress, white men will also lead the House GOP campaign arm, the National Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC), and occupy other lower-tier leadership spots.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

