High School Football Rewind: Holland Christian, Fennville defeated

ALLENDALE - The Holland Christian football team lost 28-21 at Allendale on Friday night.

The Maroons dropped to 3-5 and will miss a chance to play in the playoffs this season.

It has been a tough year for Holland Christian, which has been in just about every game this season.

Holland Christian trailed 28-14 before Eli Boyce threw a touchdown pass to Luke Michmerhuizen, pulling the Maroons within one score at 28-21.

But that was all the scoring in the game.

The Maroons trailed 19-14 at halftime.

Boyce threw a touchdown pass to Conner Smits in the first half, then another to Ethan Abberger.

Martin 80, Fennville 26

Fennville quarterback Ben Peterson made his return to the field after battling some injuries and threw four touchdown passes, but it wasn't enough in an 80-26 loss to Martin.

The Blackhawks dropped to 3-5 and will be out of the playoff picture.

"Overall we had a very solid offensive game plan and exploited some of Martin’s weaknesses defensively. Aside from the Northpointe and Mendon we scored the most points against a tough team," Fennville coach Richard Roth said. "Obviously we have some work to do on the defensive side of the football but our rebuild progress is happening. I’m proud of our guys for playing the game respectfully and with passion."

Peterson was 25-for-49 passing for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

Quinn Rosema had seven catches for 72 yards and a score. Nathan Griffin had seven catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Devohn Calhoun had four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Makai Weimer had five catches for 51 yards.

Defensively, Trinity Solis had five tackles to lead the Blackhawks.

