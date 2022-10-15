Mason Puncher defense comes up big against Johnson City

Mason High School held Johnson City scoreless from the end of the second quarter until 8:22 left in the fourth quarter and held on for a 29-17 win over the Eagles in a District 14-2A Division I football game Friday at R. Clinton Schulze Stadium in Mason.

The Punchers recovered two fumbles and had three interceptions in the second half as the Eagles could manage just one TD after taking a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Ryne Todd scored on a 20-yard run to cap a drive that started with a Frankie Bolley interception and gave the Punchers their first lead of the night (15-10) with 4:08 to play in the third quarter.

Mason had another defensive stop to start the fourth quarter and Sutten Silerio scored from 10 yards out to give the Punchers a 21-10 lead with 9:14 to play. Mason's Ivan Wofford lofted a pass to Brody Comey, who out-jumped a crowd in the endzone, for the PAT as the Punchers surged ahead 23-10.

Johnson City pulled within 23-17 on a two-play drive ending with a 71-yard TD connection from McCray Jacobs to Josh McKennis with 8:22 to play.

Hunter Goodwin secured good field position for the Punchers by covering the onside kick attempt by the Eagles and Mason pulled ahead 29-17 on Silerio's second TD run of the night, also from 10 yards out, with 5:04 to play.

Mason ended two more Johnson City drives with interceptions.

The defensive effort -- which allowed just 10 points the rest of the way after the Eagles scored on their game-opening drive and also had the last possession of the first half and the first of the second half -- helped the Punchers overcome almost 100 yards in penalties.

Johnson City controlled the tempo in the first half after forcing the Punchers to punt on the opening possession. The Eagles took possession fielding a short Mason punt after a high snap at their own 44-yard line. They drove 12 plays before Tyler Lorenz scored on a 4th-and-2 play to give them a 7-0 lead with 2:35 to play in the first quarter.

Mason took advantage of a big kickoff return by Ryne Todd and strung the possession out to the start of the second quarter when Ivan Wofford punched it in from a yard out to knot the score at 7-7 with 11:15 to play before halftime.

The Punchers had a chance to take the lead after a forcing a three-and-out possession for the Eagles but they hurt themselves with penalties and turned the ball over on downs at the Johnson City 35. The Eagles drove all the way to the Mason 2-yard line but the Punchers forced Johnson City to settle for a field goal, limiting the damage to a 10-7 halftime deficit.

The Punchers continued a stiff defensive effort to start the second half, recovering a fumble near midfield. The Punchers, however, were unable to take their first lead until late in the third quarter due in part to more yellow flags and a fumbled snap of their own.

Mason improved to 5-2 for the season and 1-0 in district play. Johnson City, which opened league play last week with a win over Harper, fell to 6-2 and 1-1. Mason's district slate started with the open date last week.

Mason travels to Junction next Friday while Johnson City is open.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Mason Puncher defense comes up big against Johnson City