ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Beech Beats Gallatin to Stay on Top of the Region

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Final Score:

Beech- 42

Gallatin- 7

Beech (7-1) stays perfect in region play after a comfortable victory over Gallatin (4-4).

The Buccaneers got off to a quick start scoring two touchdowns early in the first quarter. The score was 14-0 before Gallatin could put together a decent drive. JP Courtney and Darius Johnson were responsible for their scoring plays. Courtney would score one more time in the second quarter making the score 21-7 at the halftime break.

The Green Wave got on the board through a reception from Za’Kyian Brinkley. This would be the only bright spot for Gallatin’s offense on the night.

Beech ran away with this game in the second half scoring three touchdowns. Johnson caught a massive 79-yard touchdown pass and also intercepted a pass for a touchdown. Kajuan Harris would put the nail in the coffin by also returning an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.

Gallatin’s next game will be against Lebanon at home and Beech will take on Brentwood.

The post Beech Beats Gallatin to Stay on Top of the Region appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns

Don’t worry you will be back in short sleeves by the weekend…..until then Freeze Warning URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 133 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-181700- /O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0004.221019T0600Z-221019T1400Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, […] The post WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT- Freeze Warning For Tuesday Morning

For your close to home radar find your county here Freeze Warning URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 301 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-180600- /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.221018T0600Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New […] The post WEATHER ALERT- Freeze Warning For Tuesday Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Punter Recognized for Performance in Week 7 Matchup Against Western Kentucky

From GoBlueRaiders.com The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award are proud to announce Kyle Ulbrich of Middle Tennessee as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 7 games. Ulbrich was chosen from Ray’s 8, announced Monday. Ulbrich, a Ray’s 8 selection three times this year, punted nine times during the […] The post MTSU Punter Recognized for Performance in Week 7 Matchup Against Western Kentucky appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch

Winds and near freezing temps at night are forecast for most of the week. We expect the combination of dry weather, winds, and low humidity to cause red flag warnings this week also along with Freeze and Frost advisories. It will be this weekend before we see any significant warm-up As For Today: Monday Sunny, […] The post WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday

Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022. Cheatham County Source Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Read more. Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade We know […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Grady Lee Dorris

Grady Lee Dorris, age 82 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, died Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Mr. Dorris was born on February 8, 1940 in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Floyd & Lena Norris Dorris. He retired from Whirlpool as a tool and die maker and also farmed. He […] The post OBITUARY: Grady Lee Dorris appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Maury County Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Missing Woman

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Jaden Leigh Carpenter, aka “Shug” who is currently missing. The family hasn’t spoken with her in over a week. She is known to use Snapchat to communicate with family and friends. She is described as a white female, 5’6″ with blue eyes and brown hair. She also […] The post Maury County Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Missing Woman appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Andrew Tidwell

Melvin Andrew Tidwell, age 86 of Kingston Springs, passed away on October 14, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. He was born in Dickson County on August 12, 1936 to the late Leonard Alamander and Emma Evelyn “Evie” Warren Tidwell. Bro. Melvin preached the gospel for many, many years in the Greater Dickson area. […] The post OBITUARY: Melvin Andrew Tidwell appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

From Franklin Police October 17, 2022 – On Friday night October 21, 2022, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road to help stop impaired drivers. Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes. We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never […] The post Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Deandre Conway Arrested Saturday For Fatal Shooting of Terry Farmer

From Metro Police October 15, 2022 – Deandre Conway, 23, was booked a short time ago on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant for the death of Terry Farmer Thursday night. He was located this morning on Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville and was arrested by TITANS detectives. Conway was identified as the gunman in the […] The post Deandre Conway Arrested Saturday For Fatal Shooting of Terry Farmer appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Honors Founding Faculty with Room Dedications

Columbia State Community College recently posthumously honored five founding faculty members with room dedications in the Clement building on the Columbia Campus. Family and friends of Joe McCormick, Dr. Marvin (Mart) Austin, Dr. Lewis Moore, Fred Behrens and Dr. William Andrews attended a ceremony in the Ledbetter Auditorium. The family of Columbia State founding faculty […] The post Columbia State Honors Founding Faculty with Room Dedications appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Amber Alert Issued for 16-Year-Old Aubrea Branham From Wilson County

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham, on behalf of the Wilson Co Sheriff’s Office. Aubrea is 5’3”, weighs 125 lbs, has brown hair, blue eyes. She has a diagnosed medical condition. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel. Aubrea may be with 35-year-old Hilario Fuentes. Fuentes is wanted […] The post Amber Alert Issued for 16-Year-Old Aubrea Branham From Wilson County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Shelby Jean Knox

Shelby Jean Knox, age 82 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Knox was born on January 12, 1940 in Timothy, Tennessee, to the late Raymon & Julia Clark Davis. She was a homemaker who was a very involved grandmother. She was a member of the Stroudsville […] The post OBITUARY: Shelby Jean Knox appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Smyrna Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge

From TBI Newsroom RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smyrna man on a charge of unlawful photography. In April, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor. […] The post Smyrna Man Faces Unlawful Photography Charge appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SMYRNA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Supper and Song Under the Stars, Benefiting The Ark, Takes Place Sunday

Supper and Song Under the Stars returns this weekend. This is a magical night of food, community, art, music, and more. This event benefits the many programs offered by the Ark. Come enjoy this one-of-a-kind event to support our neighbors in need. EVENT DETAILS: Supper and Song Under the Stars-A Benefit for the Ark West […] The post Supper and Song Under the Stars, Benefiting The Ark, Takes Place Sunday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know!

The Town of Pegram is gathering interest in a program that will provide a weather radio to those who don’t have access to a device that provides instant inclement weather reports. In order to participate, applicants must live within the Pegram Corporation Limits. The town would like to survey the interest to help determine how […] The post Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know! appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy