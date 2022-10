Portage County sports scoreboard for Friday, October 14

Playing in the Division I girls district championship at Brookledge Golf Club, the Aurora girls team finished 10th among 16 teams with a score of 374. Rocky River Magnificat, led by medalist Cara Heisterkamp's 72, won the team title with 317. Medina Highland (328), North Canton Hoover (331) and Nordonia (334) also qualified to next week's state championship at the Ohio State Golf Club.

AURORA, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO