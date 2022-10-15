Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator
Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Spike Alert issued for Metro Richmond
The Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issued an alert Oct. 18 indicating an acute spike in opioid overdoses in the Richmond region. Such an alert is triggered any time overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed the threshold for what is considered a spike in that locality. Each locality has its own system for determining those levels.
Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond
Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Man killed at Henrico apartments
Police identified the deceased victim as Khmard Antonio Straughter. A second shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival a success
LAWRENCEVILLE – The weather was overcast on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 and the temperature was chilly, making it a great day to taste delicious Brunswick Stew. The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival was held at the Brunswick County Airport drawing a crowd estimated to be about 2,000 – 3,000. Sheriff Brian Roberts said there were no traffic issues.
3 students, 1 teacher hurt in Virginia chemistry classroom fire
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals Wednesday after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a Virginia high school chemistry classroom, officials said. When the fire broke out in the classroom at Dinwiddie High School, the fire alarm was pulled and all...
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota
Hampton police confirmed Tuesday morning that the missing children, ages 1 and 2, were found and are safe.
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
NBC12
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Richmond on Feb. 14
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year. The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on...
Two people killed, 10 hurt in eight Richmond shootings
Richmond Police reported eight different shooting incidents that happened between Friday and Sunday. Two of these shootings were fatal and an additional 10 adults were injured.
Woman Killed in Shooting Near Westover Hills Elementary Identified
The simple reason this Richmond gas station owner gave away FREE gas
A Richmond gas station owner said give back to the community was the mission behind his free gas giveaway Saturday.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Richmond mother shot and killed outside of an elementary school
"Everything about her, was her son. That's her life. It's now a son without a mother and a mother without her son," she said.
