Petersburg, VA

Virginia Mercury

Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator

Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Spike Alert issued for Metro Richmond

The Metro Richmond Spike Alert System issued an alert Oct. 18 indicating an acute spike in opioid overdoses in the Richmond region. Such an alert is triggered any time overdoses in Henrico, Richmond or Chesterfield exceed the threshold for what is considered a spike in that locality. Each locality has its own system for determining those levels.
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
HAMPTON, VA
Axios Richmond

Can Can Café opens today in downtown Richmond

Can Can Café, the new weekday breakfast and lunch option inside the Library of Virginia, is officially open.Why it matters: Josh Wright, chef and co-owner of the beloved and now-closed downtown restaurant Pop's Market, is running the kitchen of the downtown outpost. What they're saying: "The opportunity to work with them and share what I know about the neighborhood and style of dining came up right when my sabbatical was crossing the year mark and I wanted back in the kitchen," Wright tells Axios. Details: Open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3pm for coffee and pastries, with sandwiches available starting at 11am. Can Can Café's opening menu. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round

Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
DOSWELL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival a success

LAWRENCEVILLE – The weather was overcast on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 and the temperature was chilly, making it a great day to taste delicious Brunswick Stew. The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival was held at the Brunswick County Airport drawing a crowd estimated to be about 2,000 – 3,000. Sheriff Brian Roberts said there were no traffic issues.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Comedian Katt Williams coming to Richmond on Feb. 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will be stopping in Richmond early next year. The comedian will perform at the Altria Theater as part of his “2023 and Me” tour on Feb. 14, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on...
RICHMOND, VA

