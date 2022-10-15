NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 7-17, White Balls: 17-19
(Red Balls: seven, seventeen; White Balls: seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
08-13-26-33-37, Lucky Ball: 4
(eight, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
09-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $494,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 11, Day: 9, Year: 11
(Month: eleven; Day: nine; Year: eleven)
Pick 3
9-1-4
(nine, one, four)
Pick 5
01-08-25-31-37
(one, eight, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $102,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
