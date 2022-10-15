ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU unveils championship banner, awards rings, welcomes Shaq to Late Night in the Phog

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas unveiled it’s 2022 National Champions banner for the Men’s Basketball team at Allen Field House Friday night.

For such a big occasion they needed a big time musical guest. They don’t come much bigger than the one and only Shaquille O’Neal, also known as “DJ Diesel.”

KU great Chalmers, student hit half court shots winning $10,000 for two

Students camped out to reserve their spots inside Allen Field House for Late Night in the Phog starting Wednesday.

“Because we just won a championship and we’re looking to repeat and stuff,” KU Junior Rohan Chinalachaiagari explained.

This year there was Phog Fest to keep them busy until the gates opened and alumni seemed happy to have reserve seating through advanced tickets meaning no lines for them.
Some came dressed to impress the musical guest, wearing clothing with Shaq’s image.

“I really want to get an autograph from Shaq, so I thought this was the best way to get his attention especially since I’m on the floor,” Maya Williams said.

“Biggest DJ in the world, we’re pumped,” a friend said to Chinalachaiagari.

KU great Mario Chalmers and a KU student hit half court shots winning two students $10,000 each.

There was the band, cheerleaders, dances by the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams and their first basketball action in an intersquad scrimmage while “We are the Champions” poured over the speakers.

Because before fans can really pour their hearts into the 2022-2023 campaign, they had to celebrate last season. Players got their championship rings and then watched the championship banner unveiled.

