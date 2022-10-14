It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing

Read full article on original website
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note
Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Michael Myers Gets a Disciple, and Jamie Lee Curtis Mopes, as the Series Ends…But Not Really (Rinse, Slash, Repeat)
The “Halloween” series, which comes to an end this weekend (and if you believe that, I have a set of very rusty kitchen knives I’d like to sell you), has always been the least pretentious of horror franchises. A towering killer in a rubber mask pops out of the shadows to slash one victim after the next. Horror doesn’t get much more basic than that. But, of course, the “Halloween” series has always had a pretentious side too — the side that began with Donald Pleasance droning on about eee-vil, and the side that has extended, over the latest trilogy, to...
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set
As Curtis wraps up her 40-year stint as Laurie Strode, the cast and director David Gordon Green reveal which of Michael Myers' masks and knives are now in their possession. After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Blumhouse heads: Horror's 'not going away' at the box office
Blumhouse Founder and CEO Jason Blum and President Abhijay Prakash tell CNN's Frank Pallotta how they are adjusting to the rapidly changing Hollywood distribution model, and what exactly makes a great horror movie.
ABC News
Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is now officially iconic in 'Halloween Ends'
Is it over for masked boogeyman Michael Myers? Not by a long shot. “Halloween Ends,” now in theaters and streaming on Peacock, makes promises it has no intention of keeping. It also makes the huge mistake of sidelining our killer (James Jude Courtney with help from original Michael,...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Does Laurie Strode Survive?
Halloween fans have known that Halloween Ends would serve as a sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode for quite some time, sparking speculation about the character's fate in the franchise. In 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, the narrative claimed that Laurie had died in a car accident, as the series then focused on her daughter Jamie, as played by Danielle Harris. When Halloween H20: 20 Years Later rolled around in 1998, Laurie had "faked" her death years earlier and was living under the name Keri Tate, with the sequel Halloween Resurrection then killing Laurie in its opening scenes. With Halloween Ends out now in theaters, we know the fate of Laurie and how Jamie Lee Curtis has exited the franchise seemingly for good.
‘Halloween Ends’ Director David Gordon Green Was Ready to Step Away From Horror Until Jason Blum Dangled ‘The Exorcist’
After helming the two highest-grossing films in the Halloween franchise, filmmaker David Gordon Green stuck to his guns for his trilogy capper, Halloween Ends. Set four years after the tragic events of Halloween Kills, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) introduces a troubled young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) to her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), and despite the best of intentions, Corey and Allyson’s dynamic relationship gradually drives a wedge between the two surviving Strode women. And as expected, Haddonfield boogeyman Michael Myers re-enters the equation at the worst possible time for Laurie and Allyson. In an era where valuable IP is...
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Is Peacock's Most-Watched Premiere Ever
Bad reviews and a franchise-low CinemaScore can't kill the boogeyman: Universal reports Halloween Ends is the most-watched film or series ever on Peacock over a two-day period, according to Deadline. Exact numbers aren't available, but smart TV data trackers Samba TV reported last year that at least 2.8 million smart televisions tuned into Halloween Kills in its first 30 days when that film went day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock in October 2021. The Blumhouse-produced Ends has been playing in theaters and simultaneously streaming on Peacock since late Thursday, October 13th, coming in under expectations at the box office with a $41.2 million opening weekend.
Halloween 2022: 10 New Spooky Movies To See This Halloween Season
If you're down to be spooked and creeped out, check out the list of new scary movies to check out this season.
Clayton News Daily
