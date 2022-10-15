ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Grove, PA

Some wins are sweeter than others. This was one for Broderick, Upper Moreland football

By Karen Sangillo
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

WILLOW GROVE — Stephen Broderick and his Upper Moreland teammates had been waiting a year for this night.

Three hundred and eighty-five days, to be precise.

On Friday night, the host Golden Bears avenged a 2021 loss to Cheltenham by beating the Panthers, 14-10, in a Suburban One League American Conference football game.

“Last year they beat us on this field and they really rubbed it in, so we really wanted this one,” Broderick said. “This whole week, I couldn’t get any sleep — I was so excited for this game. I can’t even put into words what this means to me and to us as a team.

“Nobody believed we could win. Everyone picked Cheltenham. We surprised everyone.”

Upper Moreland scored in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by quarterback Shawn Herbert. Jaryd Meehl’s extra point was good.

That score stood until the third quarter, when Donovan Agyare ran 57 yards for a Cheltenham touchdown. Joshua Grady’s extra point was good, and the score was tied.

Grady later kicked a 28-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead.

It was short-lived. Upper Moreland marched down the field and capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Herbert with 1:22 to go in the third quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a tough battle,” Herbert said. “We just had to ground and pound them. Our big dogs up front took care of them. We knew they were going to score. I think we just kept our heads and we had great clock management at the end of the game, when it really mattered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rl6kF_0iZpFHbd00

“It’s unusual for me to score two touchdowns. I’m usually the guy who hands the ball off and then stands there and congratulates them, so this was a good night for me.

“This win is a huge confidence boost and it comes at the right time. We have some big games coming up.”

Upper Moreland (7-1, 3-0 SOL) travels to Springfield on Friday and has Plymouth Whitemarsh the week after that.

“We have to keep level heads,” Broderick said. “We have tough games coming up. We can’t think we’re going to just steamroll Springfield. They’re a good team. They play good fundamental football. We have to go in there and give 110% just like we did here.”

Cheltenham falls to 4-4 (1-2 SOL).

Three things we’ve learned:

  1. Clock management is important. Upper Moreland had the ball with three minutes remaining, and with judicious use of time outs and a delay-of-game penalty, finally surrendered it with just 12.7 ticks left in the game and Cheltenham on its own 28-yard line.
  2. Don’t underestimate Upper Moreland’s defense. The Golden Bears were able to shut down Cheltenham in three of the four quarters, and forced a field goal instead of a touchdown in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference in the game.
  3. Revenge is sweet. Upper Moreland players had this game circled on their calendars for a long time. This win could turn out to be a huge momentum builder for the Golden Bears.

Game balls :

  • Stephen Broderick, Upper Moreland, senior, running back: Broderick continued his dominance on the field, leading all rushers with 20 carries for 109 yards. He also worked hard on defense, helping the Golden Bears hold Cheltenham in check.
  • S hawn Herbert, Upper Moreland, senior, quarterback: Herbert went 4-for-12 for 11 yards throwing and had eight carries for -29 yards, but scored both of Upper Moreland’s touchdowns on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and a 2-yard run in the third to seal the victory.
  • Donovan Agyare, Cheltenham, senior, wide receiver, strong safety: Agyare had just three carries, but busted loose for the longest rush of the evening — a 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Panthers on the board. He ended the game with 64 yards.

They said it:

“When we got the first score, that took the edge off,” Broderick said. “And when they got the lead, we didn’t panic. That’s the thing about this team. We’re resilient. We never let down. We just kept going hard, and our effort pulled us through.”

