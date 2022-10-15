HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. Zazenski is in his fifth year at the helm of the program. Over the past four seasons, Zazenski and the Dukes have recorded a 47-24-12 record that includes three CAA titles along with a historic quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2018.

