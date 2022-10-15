Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.

Officials say the reason for the closure is brushes will be cut and removed. This will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

