ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufct8_0iZpF4DR00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.

Officials say the reason for the closure is brushes will be cut and removed. This will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm.

Boeke closed due to water main break, crews hit gas line

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Some OMU customers to experience low water pressure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) says some customers can expect changes in water pressure until around 5 p.m. Officials say customers along New Hartford Road from Burlew Boulevard to 27th Street and in the Meadows Subdivision will experience low water pressure while crews make repairs in the area. OMU says it appreciates […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water shutoff at Audubon State Park due to weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People staying at Audubon State Park should plan for a water shutoff due to weather conditions. Officials say due to expected overnight temperatures below freezing, water will be temporarily shut off at the campground from October 17 at 1:30 p.m. through October 20 at 5 p.m. Officials say the campground bathhouse […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic stalls after semi crash on Henderson strip

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and first responders were on scene of a crash late Monday night in Henderson. Dispatch tells us agencies were called out to Highway 41 in front of the Taco Bell. According to dispatch, the crash happened between a car and a semi-truck. We’re told there were injuries reported, but the […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to two separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway near Vann Avenue. They happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Both crashes involved two cars, so four cars were damaged. Our crew says it looks like there was some pretty bad damage. We don’t know if...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bridge inspection draws near after setback in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to keep an eye out for a bridge inspection in McLean County this week. A contractor started inspecting the bridge at US 431 over the Green and Rough River, but it was temporarily paused until this month. Officials say plans are set to […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County to hold surplus auction, many items up for grabs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will be hosting a surplus auction later next week. Officials say the auction will include cars, lawn mowers, trailers and various pieces of equipment. You’ll be able to find the auction at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center. The auction […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Smoke from Morton Warehouse fire can be seen from around the county

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. – Several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties have reported seeing smoke and debris from the active fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Eyewitness News has received photos showing smoke from the blaze that can be seen from a home on South Alvord Blvd. in Evansville. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire this morning. Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.”  […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
GREENVILLE, KY
14news.com

SUV flips during crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Witness describes seeing smoke plume from Morton Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Debris littered yards around Evansville today after a massive fire ripped through the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning. The smoke was so dense that it could be seen in surrounding counties. Toni Barker has an RV near the twin bridges. She took a peek out the window when watching the story unfold […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy