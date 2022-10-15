Read full article on original website
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 18
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 18.
WHSV
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week nine. Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 3. Staunton (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District) 6. Spotswood (5-2 Overall,...
WHSV
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
WHSV
Eagles look to rebound from first loss of 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is in bounce back mode for the first time this season. The Eagles saw their undefeated start to 2022 come to an end with a 44-7 loss to a nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon squad this past Saturday. “There was two 5-0 teams. Someone...
WHSV
Dukes move forward after first loss of the season, prepare to host Marshall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes are no longer unbeaten as an FBS team. Over the weekend, James Madison football suffered its first loss of the season against Sun Belt opponent Georgia Southern. The Dukes are now 5-1 in their first year in the FBS conference, including a 3-1 mark in Sun Belt play.
WHSV
JMU field hockey shuts out Wake Forest; Dukes stay unbeaten at home
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seventeenth-ranked James Madison field hockey powered past twelfth-ranked Wake Forest 2-0 on senior day. The Dukes are now 6-0 when playing at home this season. The Dukes improve to 8-5 after notching their fourth ranked win in 2022. Eveline Zwager scored the game-winning goal while Diede...
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
WHSV
Zazenski signs extension, committed to keeping JMU men’s soccer on national stage
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. Zazenski is in his fifth year at the helm of the program. Over the past four seasons, Zazenski and the Dukes have recorded a 47-24-12 record that includes three CAA titles along with a historic quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2018.
WHSV
Old Town neighbors in Harrisonburg hold community meeting about student parties, midconduct
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
WHSV
Two years later Harrisonburg Fire Chief reflects on Miller Circle explosion
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle explosion in Harrisonburg. On Monday, WHSV talked with Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia to take a look back at that morning and the lessons first responders learned. “It was such a big event in Harrisonburg’s history and...
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
WHSV
$875K to prevent violence in schools in Pendleton, Hardy counties
FRANKLIN, W. Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars will go to four school districts in West Virginia with the goal of making schools safer and preventing violence. Pendleton County Schools received the maximum federal share of $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice. The COPS Office’s School Violence...
WHSV
Remembering Wanda Wilt, Rockingham County’s first female supervisor
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County lost one of its trailblazers last week, Wanda Driver Wilt passed away on October 12 at the age of 88. Wilt was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and later became the first female Mayor of Broadway.
WHSV
Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Preschool returns in full swing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of preschool ends as a success for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation. After a minor delay, the preschool is able to have a strong start after two code-Adam licensed teachers were hired to provide social and emotional-based learning. The preschool program’s staff is happy...
californiaexaminer.net
Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting
Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
WHSV
Two years after Miller Circle Explosion, affected businesses doing well
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle Explosion in Harrisonburg when a natural gas leak caused a large blast that destroyed several businesses. Some businesses in the area ended up closing permanently after the explosion while others spent months repairing damage and working to...
WDTV
Gov. Justice visits GameChanger school to check on progress
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice visited Spring Mills Middle School in Martinsburg to check-in with sixth grade students on the progress of the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Spring Mills Middle School is one of 12 pilot schools for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the GameChanger Prevention...
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
