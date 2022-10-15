ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week nine. Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 3. Staunton (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District) 6. Spotswood (5-2 Overall,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Eagles look to rebound from first loss of 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is in bounce back mode for the first time this season. The Eagles saw their undefeated start to 2022 come to an end with a 44-7 loss to a nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon squad this past Saturday. “There was two 5-0 teams. Someone...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Augusta County Circuit Court enters partnership with JMU

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office has entered a partnership with the James Madison University’s Department of History and the JMU Libraries to support the Histories along the Blue Ridge project. Histories along the Blue Ridge is...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Zazenski signs extension, committed to keeping JMU men’s soccer on national stage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. Zazenski is in his fifth year at the helm of the program. Over the past four seasons, Zazenski and the Dukes have recorded a 47-24-12 record that includes three CAA titles along with a historic quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2018.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
jmu.edu

Safety updates, Oct. 16, 2022

The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2:20 a.m. While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSOC Charlotte

8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
COVINGTON, VA

