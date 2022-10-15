Read full article on original website
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 18
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 18.
WHSV
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week nine. Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 3. Staunton (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District) 6. Spotswood (5-2 Overall,...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 9 - Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two of the toughest teams in the Shenandoah District, including a squad that is unbeaten this season. The Storm will host Buffalo Gap in a district battle as Staunton looks for an 8-0 mark in 2022. After winning only...
WHSV
Eagles look to rebound from first loss of 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is in bounce back mode for the first time this season. The Eagles saw their undefeated start to 2022 come to an end with a 44-7 loss to a nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon squad this past Saturday. “There was two 5-0 teams. Someone...
WHSV
Augusta County Circuit Court enters partnership with JMU
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office has entered a partnership with the James Madison University’s Department of History and the JMU Libraries to support the Histories along the Blue Ridge project. Histories along the Blue Ridge is...
WHSV
Zazenski signs extension, committed to keeping JMU men’s soccer on national stage
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. Zazenski is in his fifth year at the helm of the program. Over the past four seasons, Zazenski and the Dukes have recorded a 47-24-12 record that includes three CAA titles along with a historic quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2018.
WHSV
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN
Johnson is now the No. 24 overall recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2023
WHSV
Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
Seven Observations from the Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage
What we learned about the UVA men's basketball team from Saturday's scrimmage
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
WHSV
Old Town neighbors in Harrisonburg hold community meeting about student parties, midconduct
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
WHSV
Remembering Wanda Wilt, Rockingham County’s first female supervisor
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County lost one of its trailblazers last week, Wanda Driver Wilt passed away on October 12 at the age of 88. Wilt was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and later became the first female Mayor of Broadway.
jmu.edu
Safety updates, Oct. 16, 2022
The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2:20 a.m. While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
WHSV
Two years later Harrisonburg Fire Chief reflects on Miller Circle explosion
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle explosion in Harrisonburg. On Monday, WHSV talked with Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia to take a look back at that morning and the lessons first responders learned. “It was such a big event in Harrisonburg’s history and...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WDBJ7.com
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
