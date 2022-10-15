ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Prep Football: Tigers rout Flying Eagles on homecoming

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224XPd_0iZpEuTz00

Gallery by Greg Barnett

Princeton – What was expected to be a wire-to-wire showdown between a pair of Class AAA rivals was anything but.

Princeton struck early and often with a balanced offensive attack, upending Beckley 56-7 on homecoming Friday at Hunnicutt Stadium.

Leaning heavily on the pass to this point in the season, the Tigers nearly broke even picking up 162 yards on the ground to complement the 180 gained through the air. It was all a part of a team effort that saw the Tigers play as effectively of defense where they intercepted four passes with three returned inside the Beckley 40 and the fourth returned for a touchdown.

“We expected it,” Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo said. “We didn’t play a good game last week but we played a tremendous football team in Lord Botetourt that did a lot of similar things to Beckley and Beckley’s a tremendous football team. We played a heckuva game tonight defensively and got off the field on early downs especially in the first half. We did a lot of good things there and got our offense set up in some good positions and I thought it was a good team effort.”

After three punts between the two teams to open the game, the Tigers quickly took control. A third-and-5 screen pass to junior receiver Dominick Collins ended with the electric playmaker scooting 64 yards to the end zone for the first score. Looking for its own third down magic on the ensuing drive, Beckley QB Jay Jones was intercepted by Princeton freshman Brad Mossor who returned the ball to the Beckley 10, setting up a 10-yard Brodee Rice rushing touchdown.

Bad turned to worse in the second quarter when a pass interference penalty on the Beckley defense kept a Princeton drive alive, eventually resulting in a 1-yard rushing score for Mossor to make it a 21-0 contest.

Beckley found some footing on Princeton’s ensuing drive when Rice busted a long run but was stripped by Tylai Kimble who returned the ball to the Princeton 36. Five straight Matthew Moore runs put the Flying Eagles on the Princeton 1 and Jay Jones finished the drive with a QB sneak for what was the visitors’ lone bright spot of the evening.

Two minutes later Marquel Lowe stepped into the spotlight, catching a swing pass from Princeton QB Grant Cochran and housing it for a 19-yard score.

Trailing 28-7 with under two minutes left in the half the Tigers buried the Flying Eagles. Jones was intercepted again, this time by Collins who returned the ball to the Beckley 17. Once again Rice was the immediate beneficiary, rumbling 17 yards for the fifth Princeton touchdown of the half.

“Turnovers and dumb penalties man,” Beckley head coach Street Sarrett said. “We just didn’t show up and got out-physicaled. They were tougher than us tonight and it showed.”

The second half was more of the same with Cochran tossing touchdowns to Collins and Mossor and the former putting an exclamation point on the game with a 30-yard interception return for a score – his third career interception against the Flying Eagles and second pick six against them.

Collins finished the night with four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his two interceptions.

“That kid’s earned everything he’s got,” Pedigo said. ” He should be getting scholarship offers coming. He’s got a couple DII but he keeps putting in the work. The kid’s a little undersized but he’s all heart and he’s got a lot of speed … I’m proud of him. I thought it was a team effort but we needed to make some big plays. We needed to get Brodee going, we needed to get Marquel going. Marquel caught a touchdown pass out of the backfield – his first one of the year – and we’ve been working on that it just happened to be an opportune time and we happened to hit on it.”

Rice and Lowe led the charge on the ground, combining for 158 yards. The 162 team rushing yards were the Tigers’ second highest output on the ground this season behind the 170 they accumulated against Oak Hill.

“We’ve been knocking at the door getting our run game going,” Pedigo said. “We’re no dummies. We know we’ve got to be able to run the football to be successful. We haven’t been successful the last two weeks running the football. The same conscious effort we’ve had the last two weeks – we were able to make some plays and we’ve got good running backs and our linemen did some good things. (Beckley) was mixing up the scheme, bringing blitzes inside and widening their guys. It was a little back and forth but I thought we made some big plays and by doing that’ll open up your passing game.”

Beckley found success on the ground with 242 yards on 51 carries but struggled to sustain drives. The loss is the second in a row for the Flying Eagles who are battling for a playoff spot, slotting in at No. 13 prior to Friday’s loss.

“Hey man we’ve got an off week coming up and two more games,” Sarrett said. “We finish out 7-3.”

Matthew Moore led Beckley with 131 yards on 25 carries while Cochran paced Princeton with 180 yards passing and four touchdown passes.

Princeton improves to 4-2 and will travel to No. 7 Bridgeport next week while Beckley drops to 5-3 will travel to Oak Hill on Oct. 28.

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Scoring Plays

Q1

P: Collins 64-yard pass from Cochran (Geso PAT), 5:03

P: Rice 10 rush (Geso PAT), 3:06

Q2

P: Mossor 1 rush (Gest PAT), 9:26

B: Jones 1 rush (Mollohan PAT), 4:49

P: Lowe 19 yard pass from Cochran (Geso PAT), 2:25

P: Rice 17 rush (Geso PAT), 1:17

Q3

P: Mossor 35-yard pass from Cochran (Geso PAT), 5:42

Q4

P: Collins 30 yard INT return (Geso PAT), 3:35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180Jhl_0iZpEuTz00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Soccer: Win or go home, sectional soccer heats up

There will be no more tomorrows this week for soccer teams around the Mountain State. It’s win or go home from here on out. That’s because sectional soccer kicks into high gear Tuesday with semifinal action in hopes of making a run to the state tournament in Beckley in just over two weeks.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Week 8 Statistical Leaders

Attached is a list of the area statistical leaders through Week 8 of the prep football season. In order to be on the list, coaches must submit their players’ individual stats to tylerjackson@lootpress.com by Monday afternoon. For stats not made available by a team’s coach, we used the stats submitted by the opposing team. Meadow Bridge has not reported stats since Week 3, thus their stats reflect their totals through the first three weeks of the season. Liberty has not reported stats for two of its games.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
Sara B

The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Young entrepreneur in Mullens opens boxing gym in hometown

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hope McNeely is a young entrepreneur in her twenties who wants a safe space for children and adults to be able to go to, so she created A-Train Boxing and Fitness Studio is located in Mullens. It’s a studio geared towards the discipline of the sport of...
MULLENS, WV
Lootpress

Lewisburg Trick-or-Treat times announced

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Lewisburg is among the latest areas throughout the state to announce decided upon dates and times for 2022 Trick-or-Treat festivities in celebration of the Halloween holiday. A notice provided by the City of Lewisburg over the weekend indicates that Trick-or-Treating for Halloween...
LEWISBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Pineville Autumn Fest events schedule announced

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Pineville has announced the events schedule for the town’s Autumn Fest event this Saturday. From costume and pumpkin contests to food trucks, vendors, trick or treating, and cornhole, the evening is sure to feature something for everyone!. Fireworks will be held...
PINEVILLE, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Corridor G were temporarily closed Monday night after a crash involving three vehicles, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Street exit. While possible injuries are involved, no one has been transported yet. All lanes...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy