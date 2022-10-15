ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Town of Farmerville hosts ‘Día de la Familia’ 11th annual event

By Vallery Maravi
 4 days ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Union Parish celebrated its 11th annual Día de la Familia by paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans on Friday, October 14th.

From delicious Mexican tamales to music and culture, they made the perfect ingredients to preserve the traditions of the Hispanic community.

“I feel excited because we get to share part of our Mexican culture. This is our first time here at the event,” said Perla Colven, a vendor at the event.

Dia de la Familia focuses on the growing number of Hispanic families in Northeast Louisiana and promotes healthy living and physical fitness. Locals from all different towns gathered to experience the unique side of the Hispanic culture.

“As I was driving back through town, I saw a sign that said, Bienvenidos al Dia de la Familia, and I looked, and there was a festival going on,” said Lori Varner, a local visitor. “So, I called some of my friends and said, I’m going. I think it’s a beautiful culture.”

The event also included games, door prizes, and a Parish Community Resource Fair. National Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15th and ends on October 15th.

Día de la Familia parade starts Saturday, October 15th at 6 p.m.

