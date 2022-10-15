Read full article on original website
How Malcolm Brogdon Described His Opening Night Debut With Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon noted he wanted to be part of the Celtics this past offseason, and the 29-year-old made that sentiment even more clear Tuesday. The sixth-year guard contributed in Boston’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, helping interim head coach Joe Mazzulla earn his first win of his career. Brogdon scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes of action. He also added four assists and two steals in his role off the bench.
Seven Storylines To Watch As Celtics Tip Off 2022-23 NBA Season
Remember when it looked like the Boston Celtics might have a relatively boring offseason?. The Celtics entered the summer, on the heels of an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, with their core intact for the 2022-23 NBA season, seemingly leaving few questions about their roster construction or their potential to again contend in the Eastern Conference. All that happened from there was a sequence of highs and lows that had Green Teamers constantly refreshing social media and their news feeds.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Sends Message To Joel Embiid Following Altercation
Marcus Smart helped lead the Boston Celtics to a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but he still wasn’t happy about everything that went down in the matchup. Smart and 76ers star Joel Embiid were involved in a skirmish shortly following the half. The duo got tied...
Joel Embiid Plays Dumb About Incident With Celtics’ Marcus Smart
As many could have expected, the Celtics and the 76ers weren’t able to complete their NBA season opener without a little drama Tuesday night. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart found themselves tangled up underneath Boston’s basket shortly after the longtime rivals returned from the halftime break at TD Garden. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year maintained his reach for the basketball after the Philadelphia big man pulled down a rebound, and Embiid’s rip-through caused Smart’s arm to awkwardly bend. After falling to the parquet floor, Smart lightly grabbed Embiid’s foot, which prompted the latter to ham up the theatrics with a pretty blatant flop.
Is It Time To Adjust Expectations For Celtics’ Robert Williams This Season?
Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III is a huge human being with a growing history of knee problems. This is unlikely to change anytime soon. The Celtics open their 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The defending Eastern Conference champions again have title aspirations after coming up just short in the NBA Finals last season. They will have to do so without Williams, who is recovering from another knee issue.
Lakers Could Be Without Russell Westbrook for Opener vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers may kick off their season without their starting point guard Russell Westbrook. According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic, head coach Darvin Ham said his guard is still day-to-day and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s meeting with the Golden State Warriors.
NESN Debates: Our ‘Experts’ Predict NBA Finals Matchup, Champion
The NBA offseason always seems to be filled with fireworks, and this offseason and ensuing preseason were no different. While many teams around the league continued to improve their rosters, two of the biggest storylines followed the two teams most recently competing for a championship. The defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics started their season just days after the one-year suspension to head coach Ime Udoka for multiple violations of workplace conduct, which reportedly stemmed from making “unwanted” comments towards a Celtics staffer after a previous “improper” yet “consensual” relationship. And while that served as the biggest controversy for much of the last month, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors then entered the fray as veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in a preseason practice.
Jaylen Brown Named To All-NBA Team Among 2022-23 Celtics Predictions
The Boston Celtics enter their 2022-23 campaign with high expectations after representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, despite their season starting on rocky ground with the suspension to head coach Ime Udoka and the improvements around the league. The Celtics are among the betting favorites to win the...
NBA Western Conference Preview: Warriors Primed To Continue Dynasty
The Warriors will look to win their fifth NBA title in eight years, and the only thing stopping them from completing that goal is themselves. Golden State found itself in some drama before the regular season when Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a fight during a practice. The Warriors chose to settle the matter internally, and the contract extensions of Poole and Andrew Wiggins makes it seem like everything is fine, but time will tell.
Celtics Will Put To Test NBA Coaching Theory This Season
The impact of coaching in the NBA has long been debated, especially in a sport where the star players on the court seem to have way more value than those calling the shots from the sidelines. That certainly makes the Boston Celtics an interesting case study this season with a...
Eastern Conference Preview; How Celtics Stack Up In Loaded Field
The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off Tuesday night, with the Boston Celtics looking to defend their crown in the Eastern Conference against a litany of worthy challengers. The Brooklyn Nets are running it back with the controversial yet talented trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers have built some depth around superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Milwaukee Bucks roster the best player on the planet in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is surely on a war path to get back to the mountain top that is the NBA Finals. That’s not to mention sleeper teams like the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks or Toronto Raptors.
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Soaks In First NBA Victory In Many Ways
BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla soaked in his first career victory Tuesday night, both figuratively and literally. Mazzulla, who rose to this position just prior to the start of training camp due to the Ime Udoka scandal, took time to appreciate moments throughout his first game as an NBA head coach. Then following a 126-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, Mazzulla received a celebratory shower from his players, which left him drenched.
Home Court: Get ready for the Utah Jazz season opener
The Utah Jazz tip off their 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets. Catch up quick: This Jazz is officially in rebuild mode. After winning 49 games last season, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs to a Dallas Mavericks team that played the first three games without its superstar Luka Dončić.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort Will Play vs. T-Wolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder are trending in the right direction ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Joe Mussatto confirmed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are expected to suit up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t play in the preseason as he continues to recover from a knee injury....
How Grant Williams Felt About Not Landing Celtics Extension
Grant Williams had a chance to win big before the Celtics’ 2022-23 season even started, but the forward’s opportunity ultimately ended up going by the wayside. There was speculation that Boston and Williams might work out a contract extension before the beginning of the campaign. The sides weren’t able to find common ground, though, as Monday’s deadline came and went without a new deal for the 2019 first-rounder.
Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat Among Big Additions By Senators
The Ottawa Senators went out and made some moves in the offseason. The Boston Bruins play against the Senators on Tuesday night in a key division matchup. Claude Giroux is playing well for his childhood team while Alex DeBrincat brings his 41 goals (and more) from last season to give Ottawa a completely different look.
Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Get In Skirmish To Begin Second Half
BOSTON — Well, it didn’t take long for emotions to run hot between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night. Just 19 seconds into the second half, Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid got tangled up when the 76ers star grabbed a rebound, leading to a bit of a ruckus on the court which also involved Jaylen Brown.
Derek Forbort On Ice For All Five Goals As Bruins Win 5-3
Derek Forbort was a “plus” player Monday. The Boston Bruins moved to a perfect 3-0-0 after beating the Florida Panthers 5-3. Forbort was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and while he went scoreless, he finished the night with a plus/minus of +5 on the night.
‘Bad Summers’ Brought Out Best In Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Vs. 76ers
BOSTON — While it was a shorter offseason than usual for the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum couldn’t outrun reminders of their failures in the NBA Finals. But with a new season beginning Tuesday, the star tandem of the Celtics took the first step in putting all the talk about their shortcomings behind them, and did so in a big way.
Celtics Odds: Futures, Props To Consider Before Boston Opens Season
No team in the NBA has shorter odds to win the NBA championship than the Boston Celtics, who are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers atop the betting board, after advancing to the title series last season. The Celtics, who are 6-1 to win the NBA...
