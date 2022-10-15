The NBA offseason always seems to be filled with fireworks, and this offseason and ensuing preseason were no different. While many teams around the league continued to improve their rosters, two of the biggest storylines followed the two teams most recently competing for a championship. The defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics started their season just days after the one-year suspension to head coach Ime Udoka for multiple violations of workplace conduct, which reportedly stemmed from making “unwanted” comments towards a Celtics staffer after a previous “improper” yet “consensual” relationship. And while that served as the biggest controversy for much of the last month, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors then entered the fray as veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in a preseason practice.

18 HOURS AGO