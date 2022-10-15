Colleen Pimm of Bergen, who came up through the youth bowling program at her hometown Rose Garden Bowl, registered her first United States Bowling Congress-certified 700 series on Saturday night in the Every Other Saturday League at Rose Garden. The 47-year-old right-hander rolled games of 246-236-225 for 707. The daughter of the late Don Rich, a longtime league secretary at the Bergen bowling center, secured the 700 with a spare in the 10th frame. She consistently averages in the 180s, with a high of 196 in 2019-20. In other Genesee Region USBC league action:

BERGEN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO