Deadly fentanyl has local law enforcement, health professionals on high alert
Those on the front lines in the battle against the opioid epidemic are unified in their message: Fentanyl is wreaking havoc across the United States, including right here in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Batavia City Schools board given surprise visit this week
Newly elected school board President John Marucci (pictured above) was happily surprised by some guest visitors Monday evening. Groups of primary, intermediate, middle and high school students attended the Batavia City School board's meeting to honor members for School Board Recognition Week.
A twisted arm, milestone, and rainy days all part of the job for new county jail
Although contractors for the new Genesee County Jail have been abiding by OSHA requirements, the construction site had an incident with one worker this past month, Carl York says. York presented a monthly update Monday to the county’s Public Services Committee. From the large — utility infrastructure and the building’s footprint — to more minute details of cell accessories, they were being completed one by one, he said. And occasionally, accidents happen.
Sign of the times, or a big can of worms: first digital sign proposed for downtown
As members of the city’s Planning and Development Committee mulled a request Tuesday for a digital sign — which would be the first one approved for downtown Batavia — all action came to a hush at one point. Members Ed Flynn, David Beatty, Chairman Duane Preston and John Ognibene looked at each other for guidance. “Does anyone want to make a motion?” Flynn said. “What is acceptable? What is definitely not acceptable?”
Judge calls convicted arsonist a 'danger to society,' sends him to prison for 10 years
Matthew Zakrzewski It was one of the most significant sentences she's ever given out as a judge, Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini told convicted arsonist Matthew Zakrzewski right after telling him he was going to prison for 10 years.
Recycling collection's 'nasty' side shows up this year
Apparently, recycling has its nasty side. At least, that’s what Recycling Administrator Peggy Grayson discovered during this year’s hazardous waste collection.
Defendant in gun possession cases granted request for new attorney, wants to renegotiate plea
Tarrence Williams A Batavia man who already admitted to a drug-dealing-related charge wants the chance to withdraw his plea so he can perhaps bargain for a prison sentence that includes a gun possession arrest on Sept. 30.
Lack of kitchen staff forces Sweet Betty's in Le Roy to close
Many businesses have found it hard recently to staff their operations, and now one restaurant's inability to find a cook has forced it to close its doors. Sweet Betty's owner Gabrielle (Gabby) Keister said her restaurant is closing because of kitchen staffing issues. "We’ve been looking for a cook for over a year, part-time or full-time," Keister said. "We are done trying to beg people to work."
Evelyn E. "Evie" Crowley
Evelyn E. “Evie” Crowley, 89, of Attica passed away on October 15, 2022 at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born on November 21, 1932 in Salamanca, NY to the late Walter and May (Clifford) Heidrick. Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving husband; Robert “Bob” E. Crowley; son Dennis Crowley; daughter Cathy Crowley; brothers in law James Crowley, Bill Denapole and Lee Harris.
After changing his mind a few times, defendant in Alexander double homicide admits to murder
Raul Cruz One of the two men charged with murder in the double homicide of farm workers in Alexander on March 11 had a hard time deciding whether to accept a plea deal that would have capped his prison sentence at 23-to-life.
Virginia E. Fagan
Pavilion ~ Virginia E. “Ginny” Fagan, age 90, formerly of Hartwell Road, passed away on Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. She was born January 15, 1932 in Castile, NY, a daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred Overholt Edwards. Ginny...
Colleen Pimm posts 707 at Rose Garden; Foss hits 802
Colleen Pimm of Bergen, who came up through the youth bowling program at her hometown Rose Garden Bowl, registered her first United States Bowling Congress-certified 700 series on Saturday night in the Every Other Saturday League at Rose Garden. The 47-year-old right-hander rolled games of 246-236-225 for 707. The daughter of the late Don Rich, a longtime league secretary at the Bergen bowling center, secured the 700 with a spare in the 10th frame. She consistently averages in the 180s, with a high of 196 in 2019-20. In other Genesee Region USBC league action:
Budding sports announcer from Batavia given award by Buffalo broadcasters
Batavia High School graduate and former "voice of the Muckdogs" Griffin Della Penna has been recognized by the Buffalo Broadcasters Association with the annual BBA Russert Award.
Le Roy shutdown Hornell for 33-0 win
Le Roy shutout Hornell on Friday night in Hornell, 33-0. Adrian Stephens was 3-8 passing for 51 yards and a TD. The TD was a 17-yard connection to Merritt Holly, Jr. Jackson Fix was 1-4 passing for 21 yards, hitting Cal Koukides for a touchdown. Emmanuel Fisher gained 90 yards on five carries and scored a TD. Fix rushed 16 times for 54 yards and a TD. Stephens, 47 yards on nine carries, also scoring a TD.
Genesee Gymnastics posts best score of season
Genesee Gymnastics finished third on Friday at MCA Gymnastics competition in Byron. Results and photo submitted by Stephani Hamilton. Team Results: 1. Gates-Chili/Brighton: 122.5, 2. Genesee: 113.55, 3. Corning: 106.9. All Around: 1. Anna Pecor (Gates-Chili/Brighton): 34.4, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 30.05, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 29.45, 9. Gianna Trigilio...
