Batavia, NY

The Batavian

Batavia City Schools board given surprise visit this week

Newly elected school board President John Marucci (pictured above) was happily surprised by some guest visitors Monday evening. Groups of primary, intermediate, middle and high school students attended the Batavia City School board's meeting to honor members for School Board Recognition Week. 
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

A twisted arm, milestone, and rainy days all part of the job for new county jail

Although contractors for the new Genesee County Jail have been abiding by OSHA requirements, the construction site had an incident with one worker this past month, Carl York says. York presented a monthly update Monday to the county’s Public Services Committee. From the large — utility infrastructure and the building’s footprint — to more minute details of cell accessories, they were being completed one by one, he said. And occasionally, accidents happen.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Sign of the times, or a big can of worms: first digital sign proposed for downtown

As members of the city’s Planning and Development Committee mulled a request Tuesday for a digital sign  — which would be the first one approved for downtown Batavia — all action came to a hush at one point. Members Ed Flynn, David Beatty, Chairman Duane Preston and John Ognibene looked at each other for guidance. “Does anyone want to make a motion?” Flynn said. “What is acceptable? What is definitely not acceptable?”
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Lack of kitchen staff forces Sweet Betty's in Le Roy to close

Many businesses have found it hard recently to staff their operations, and now one restaurant's inability to find a cook has forced it to close its doors. Sweet Betty's owner Gabrielle (Gabby) Keister said her restaurant is closing because of kitchen staffing issues. "We’ve been looking for a cook for over a year, part-time or full-time," Keister said. "We are done trying to beg people to work."
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Evelyn E. "Evie" Crowley

Evelyn E. “Evie” Crowley, 89, of Attica passed away on October 15, 2022 at the United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born on November 21, 1932 in Salamanca, NY to the late Walter and May (Clifford) Heidrick. Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving husband; Robert “Bob” E. Crowley; son Dennis Crowley; daughter Cathy Crowley; brothers in law James Crowley, Bill Denapole and Lee Harris.
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Virginia E. Fagan

Pavilion ~ Virginia E. “Ginny” Fagan, age 90, formerly of Hartwell Road, passed away on Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. She was born January 15, 1932 in Castile, NY, a daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred Overholt Edwards. Ginny...
CLARENCE, NY
The Batavian

Colleen Pimm posts 707 at Rose Garden; Foss hits 802

Colleen Pimm of Bergen, who came up through the youth bowling program at her hometown Rose Garden Bowl, registered her first United States Bowling Congress-certified 700 series on Saturday night in the Every Other Saturday League at Rose Garden. The 47-year-old right-hander rolled games of 246-236-225 for 707. The daughter of the late Don Rich, a longtime league secretary at the Bergen bowling center, secured the 700 with a spare in the 10th frame. She consistently averages in the 180s, with a high of 196 in 2019-20. In other Genesee Region USBC league action:
BERGEN, NY
The Batavian

Le Roy shutdown Hornell for 33-0 win

Le Roy shutout Hornell on Friday night in Hornell, 33-0. Adrian Stephens was 3-8 passing for 51 yards and a TD. The TD was a 17-yard connection to Merritt Holly, Jr. Jackson Fix was 1-4 passing for 21 yards, hitting Cal Koukides for a touchdown. Emmanuel Fisher gained 90 yards on five carries and scored a TD. Fix rushed 16 times for 54 yards and a TD. Stephens, 47 yards on nine carries, also scoring a TD.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Genesee Gymnastics posts best score of season

Genesee Gymnastics finished third on Friday at MCA Gymnastics competition in Byron. Results and photo submitted by Stephani Hamilton. Team Results: 1. Gates-Chili/Brighton: 122.5, 2. Genesee: 113.55, 3. Corning: 106.9. All Around: 1. Anna Pecor (Gates-Chili/Brighton): 34.4, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 30.05, 6. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 29.45, 9. Gianna Trigilio...
BYRON, NY

