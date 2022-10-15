ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, VA

WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering week nine. Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 3. Staunton (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District) 6. Spotswood (5-2 Overall,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Eagles look to rebound from first loss of 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is in bounce back mode for the first time this season. The Eagles saw their undefeated start to 2022 come to an end with a 44-7 loss to a nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon squad this past Saturday. “There was two 5-0 teams. Someone...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU field hockey shuts out Wake Forest; Dukes stay unbeaten at home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seventeenth-ranked James Madison field hockey powered past twelfth-ranked Wake Forest 2-0 on senior day. The Dukes are now 6-0 when playing at home this season. The Dukes improve to 8-5 after notching their fourth ranked win in 2022. Eveline Zwager scored the game-winning goal while Diede...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Former HPD Lieutenant honored with new headstone

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All it takes is one moment to make an impact on someone’s life. For Cecilia Hawkins, it was just five minutes with Harrisonburg Lt. Leon Byrd back in 1989 that led her to make a positive change toward a better life. Lt. Byrd passed away...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
jmu.edu

Safety updates, Oct. 16, 2022

The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2:20 a.m. While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Zazenski signs extension, committed to keeping JMU men’s soccer on national stage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. Zazenski is in his fifth year at the helm of the program. Over the past four seasons, Zazenski and the Dukes have recorded a 47-24-12 record that includes three CAA titles along with a historic quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2018.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSOC Charlotte

8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Two years after Miller Circle Explosion, affected businesses doing well

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle Explosion in Harrisonburg when a natural gas leak caused a large blast that destroyed several businesses. Some businesses in the area ended up closing permanently after the explosion while others spent months repairing damage and working to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Preschool returns in full swing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of preschool ends as a success for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation. After a minor delay, the preschool is able to have a strong start after two code-Adam licensed teachers were hired to provide social and emotional-based learning. The preschool program’s staff is happy...
HARRISONBURG, VA

