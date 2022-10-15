In all, six Richland County boys soccer players picked up first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference as announce by the league. Lexington had three first teamers in seniors Alex Depperschmidt and Luke Roberts along with junior Terrance Corbin while Madison added two selections in freshman Randy Jamieson and junior Degan Herr and Mansfield Senior rounded things out with junior Quinten DeBolt as a first team selection.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO