Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets get first victory of the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets earned their first victory of the season in dramatic fashion. Vladislav Gavrikob scored with 3:21 remaining in overtime in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Vancouver Canucks, Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each added […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Courier

Portage County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, October 18

Waterloo leaders: Kaira English 6 goals, 1 assist. Rose Couts 4 goals, 2 assists. Sydney Jackson 2 assists. Saves: (W) Yarian 6, Wood 1. Halftime: Waterloo 10-0. Records: Waterloo 16-0-1. VOLLEYBALL. DIVISION IV TOURNAMENT. WINDHAM 25-25-10-22-15, LOWELLVILLE 6-13-25-25-8 Windham leaders: Zanya Henderson 36 digs, 7 aces, 17 points. Briah Daniel...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Six Richland County players earn first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference in boys soccer

In all, six Richland County boys soccer players picked up first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference as announce by the league. Lexington had three first teamers in seniors Alex Depperschmidt and Luke Roberts along with junior Terrance Corbin while Madison added two selections in freshman Randy Jamieson and junior Degan Herr and Mansfield Senior rounded things out with junior Quinten DeBolt as a first team selection.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

