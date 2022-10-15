Expanding online access to Floyd County meetings and other County functions is under consideration by the Board of Supervisors. During their regular meeting Monday, Supervisors heard from the City of Charles City and Charles City School District about enhancing their partnership to make the County more accessible through streaming and other video outlets, like the Public Access Network. The County already pays a portion of a Community Marketing and Promotion position for the services, but is being asked to up their monetary contribution for extra work that could come with expansion.

FLOYD COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO