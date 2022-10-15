Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize
A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
95 Years Later: Iowa Man Still Has “World’s Longest Beard” Record [PHOTOS]
When you begin growing a beard at age 19 and continue until you pass away at age 81, the results are like nothing we have ever seen before. Neither have the Guinness Book of World Records or the Smithsonian. Hans Langseth was born in Norway in 1846. He would begin...
951thebull.com
Jill Kantu – New Hampton Choir Director 10-18-22
Rob Getz spoke with choir director Jill Kantu about tonight’s performance of ‘Parade of Choirs’ back about a 3 year absence, scheduled to perform tonight at the competition gym at 7pm.
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
951thebull.com
Floyd County Supervisors Consider Expanded Online Access to Meetings, Other Activities
Expanding online access to Floyd County meetings and other County functions is under consideration by the Board of Supervisors. During their regular meeting Monday, Supervisors heard from the City of Charles City and Charles City School District about enhancing their partnership to make the County more accessible through streaming and other video outlets, like the Public Access Network. The County already pays a portion of a Community Marketing and Promotion position for the services, but is being asked to up their monetary contribution for extra work that could come with expansion.
myalbertlea.com
Owner treated at scene of Albert Lea house Fire Monday morning
Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the house fire at 411 Commercial St at 5:50am today (October 17th). Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the building. They entered the home, found and evacuated the owner, who was treated and released by Mayo Ambulance at the scene. No other injuries from the fire were reported.
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
KGLO News
DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
BRITT — A Britt farmer has been fined $2000 after repeated failures to submit manure management plan updates and fees to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says Mike Hejlik has an animal feeding operation at 830 200th Street in Britt that consists of two confinement buildings housing 2400 swine grow to finish and a 960 unit swine nursery.
kiow.com
CDBG Grant Awarded to Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake is the beneficiary of part of a grant to improve the sanitary sewer system in the community. The city will receive $250,000 toward the project which is estimated to cost $683,800. The Community Development Block Grant totals more than $3.3 million and was awarded equally to nine different...
