Adrian, MI

Lenawee Christian in second after Day 1 of MHSAA Division 4 girls golf states

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

ALLENDALE — After Day 1 of the MHSAA Division 4 girls golf state meet at the Meadows at Grand Valley State, Lenawee Christian is in second while Clinton is 17th.

The Cougars shot a team score of 358 and are 13 shots back of Jackson Lumen Christi (345). The Redwolves posted a team score of 454.

LCS is led by Morgan Bell's round 82, which places her 11th overall. Lauren Swiggum shot a round of 88 (21st) while Avery Sluss shot 90 (25th) and Yuki Nakamura shot 99 (40th).

Clinton was led by Kyleigh Ramos as she shot a 91 to place her 26th overall.

Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills and Grace Slocum of Traverse City St. Francis are on top of the leaderboard with rounds of 72.

