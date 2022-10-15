Sometime between going on numerous anti-Jew rants and buying the conservative social media site Parler, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, now known as Ye, found himself making false statements about the murder of George Floyd. Floyd was murdered by convicted murderer Derek Chauvin while in police custody, spurring worldwide protests against police brutality, abuse, and killings. However, Ye, who appeared on Drink Champs to make several controversial and bigoted statements, claims that wasn’t the case, and it could cost him.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO