Cincinnati, OH

architectmagazine.com

Hamilton Passive House Modular Housing

This article first appeared in ARCHITECT's October 2022 issue as part of the magazine's 'Housing Innovators' coverage. There’s a saying among members of Toronto-based architecture firm Montgomery Sisam Architects: “The building has to last a hundred years,” intones Enda McDonagh, one of the practice’s nine principals. That ethos permeates the firm’s plans for a modular, affordable housing project in the city of Hamilton, Ontario, set on Lake Ontario.
HAMILTON, OH
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Community for LGBTQ+ Seniors Opens in Cincinnati

The project is the city's first age-restricted affordable housing community of its kind. A partnership between Pennrose and Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation has opened John Arthur Flats, a 57-unit affordable senior community in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood. The $13 million redevelopment received LIHTC financing from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Additional backers included the City of Cincinnati, which provided HOME funding, as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati through its Affordable Housing Program.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

These Cincinnati companies had the highest CEO-to-worker pay ratios

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Eight of Cincinnati's public company CEOs were paid at least 100 times that of their companies’ average worker in 2021. Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger (NYSE: KR), topped the list of CEOs with the highest ratios of pay compared with their companies’ average worker. McMullen’s $18.2 million total compensation in 2021 was 679 times that of the median Kroger employee’s pay, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation

CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show. Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH

