Georgia State

Channel 3000

Kari Lake doesn’t commit to accepting Arizona election result if she loses

Arizona Republican Kari Lake would not commit Sunday to accepting the results of her upcoming election for governor if she loses. “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result,” the GOP nominee told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” after being asked three times whether she would accept the election’s outcome. Lake dodged the question the first two times.
ARIZONA STATE
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law — in a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jury acquits analyst in trial over discredited Trump dossier

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case...

