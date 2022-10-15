Read full article on original website
Democratic senator in competitive Colorado race defends party on inflation
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado on Sunday defended his party on the issue of inflation, arguing the US is dealing with a global problem as his GOP rival sought to pin blame on the incumbent senator for rising prices. In a pair of wide-ranging, back-to-back interviews with CNN’s Dana...
Kari Lake doesn’t commit to accepting Arizona election result if she loses
Arizona Republican Kari Lake would not commit Sunday to accepting the results of her upcoming election for governor if she loses. “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result,” the GOP nominee told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” after being asked three times whether she would accept the election’s outcome. Lake dodged the question the first two times.
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law — in a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
Student loan relief process begins; Ezra Miller pleads not guilty; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program. He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. A key witness in a trial that led to the...
Russia targets Ukraine’s power, water; Trump’s ‘exorbitant’ Secret Service bills; ’70s Show’ actor on trial
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
Jury acquits analyst in trial over discredited Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case...
Kids’ mental healthcare leaves parents in debt and in the shadows
Untold numbers of families are dealing with challenges finding and paying for mental healthcare, then ending up in debt. There are too few therapists and psychologists in the U.S. and fewer still who accept insurance.
Mississippi rental company fined for racial discrimination, DOJ said.
The owners of a Mississippi apartment rental company have agreed to pay damages to four prospective tenants who helped uncover a pattern of racial discrimination by their employee that violated federal law, the U.S. Justice Department has announced. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in...
