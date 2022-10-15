Read full article on original website
Important Date Reminders for Fall Cleanup in Charles City
Brush pickup by the Charles City Street Department is down to a couple of days. City crews will make one FINAL pass this year for brush pick up through Wednesday (10.19). Residents are asked to place all branches near the curb in a pile. The street department also has two...
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize
A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
Floyd County Supervisors Consider Expanded Online Access to Meetings, Other Activities
Expanding online access to Floyd County meetings and other County functions is under consideration by the Board of Supervisors. During their regular meeting Monday, Supervisors heard from the City of Charles City and Charles City School District about enhancing their partnership to make the County more accessible through streaming and other video outlets, like the Public Access Network. The County already pays a portion of a Community Marketing and Promotion position for the services, but is being asked to up their monetary contribution for extra work that could come with expansion.
Iowa House, Senate Candidates Make Their Pitches in Charles City
Candidates for new Iowa House District 58 and Iowa Senate District 29 races met in a candidate forum Thursday night in Charles City. The question and answer session at the Charles City Senior Center was hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
