onfocus.news
D.C. Everestś Mlodik Earns Medalist Honors, SPASH takes Girls Title at WVC Cross Country Meet
Sara Mlodik of D.C. Everest brought home medalist honors Saturday at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Cross Country Meet, with a time of 18:46.2, taking the title by a margin of over 51 seconds. The SPASH Panthers won the WVC Girls Team Title. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Defeats Pittsville
Pittsville fell to Auburndale in nonconference volleyball, 17-25, 21-25, 19-25 Kills: Reese Grimm – 8 Angelina Rees & Brynn Friday – 5 ea. Blocks: Brynn Friday – 4 Angelina Rees – 2 — Assists: Brooke Grossman – 8 Vanessa Pelot – 7 Aces:...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Falls to Port Edwards
24-26, 25-22,18-25. 23-25 Kills: Reese Grimm -11 Gwyn Kumm – 6 Blocks: Brynn Friday – 5 Natasha Losievski – 3 Aces: Reese Grimm – 5 Brynn Friday – 2 — Assists- Brooke Grossman – 11 Digs: Reese Grimm – 12 Kaylee Jacobson and...
onfocus.news
SPASH Volleyball Comes Back to Down Wausau East
onfocus.news
Injured Stray Dog Rescued Thanks to Group Effort
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A scared and injured stray dog is now safe and sound, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and Rescue For Life Dog Rescue. “River” was caught on Thursday, October 6 on the property of Marty & Laura Lee on Hwy Y after being on the run for at least a week. She was spotted limping at the end of Lincoln-Spencer and Bobwhite near Chili Carwash, but in “survival mode” was not letting anyone get close enough to help.
WSAW
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River. Crews responded to Bukolt Park around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday. It was reported that two 23-year-old men were clinging to the top of their overturned boat. The men had lifejackets in the boat but were unable to reach them. One of the men then slipped further into the water.
onfocus.news
Wood County Man Found Dead
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On October 15, 2022 the Wood County Sheriffs Department responded to the Town of Port Edwards, Wood County, Wisconsin where an 80 year-old man was found deceased outside of his residence near a shed. The Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Wood County...
onfocus.news
Stoney River’s Halloween TRACTOR Trick-or-Treat Harkens the Good Old Days While Celebrating Today’s Youth
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield area community members of all ages are invited to gear up for a unique Halloween experience at Stoney River Marshfield’s “Tractor Trick-or-Treat” on Monday, October 31, at 4pm at the assisted living community, located at 1204 McMillan Street, Marshfield, WI. “We...
WEAU-TV 13
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WEAU-TV 13
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
WEAU-TV 13
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
wiproud.com
Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
wwisradio.com
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
UPMATTERS
16-year-old in Wisconsin arrested on OWI charges, one of his three teenage passengers dies after crash
CAMERON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old driver in western Wisconsin was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle with three teenage girls inside, one of which ended up dying. According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 7 p.m., a report came in of a one-vehicle...
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home to close its door by December 31, 2022
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home will close its doors in Phillips by the end of the year.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. On Friday, September 30, 2022 Aspirus Pleasant View, the only nursing Home in Phillips, announced it will be closing its doors as a skilled nursing home facility.
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
