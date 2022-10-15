ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be happening Saturday, Oct 22 at 5 p.m. at the State Street Baptist Church. “The primary purpose is that we recognize some individuals in our community that otherwise would go unnoticed, outside of their immediate areas of responsibilities and profession,” Howard Bailey, a Member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water honored for excellence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District, and Butler County Water System received top honor at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Florida last month presented by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green couple wins big as man undergoes cancer treatment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green recently couple won big in the lottery at the same time the man was dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Frank Long was recently diagnosed with cancer and instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

The Chill Lingers into Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday morning brought freezing temperatures to most areas, including Bowling Green! Our official low at the airport was 32°, marking our first freeze of Fall. Tonight will be cold yet again!. Unseasonably cool air continues into our Wednesday after a cold, frosty start. At...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Portion of bypass reopens after water main break

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that a portion of the U.S. 31W bypass reopened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after finishing repairs on a water main break for nearly five hours. The Warren County Water District repaired the water main break at the 500 block...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sunny and chilly for today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a bitterly cold start to the day. Many of us are seeing the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures stay in the 30s for much of our morning so grab the jacket this AM!. The coldest air of the fall season so far...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection, 10-16-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re back from Fall Break and the powerhouse matchups only seem to get more intense. Lauren Floyd joins forces with Brian Webb to break down Week 9 of high school football as they are joined alongside Bowling Green Lady Purples golfers Macy Meisel and Hallie Simpson, as well as South Warren quarterback Bryce Button.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sunny but chilly for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marvelous with plentiful sunshine and cooler temperatures in the low 50s! Calmer winds and mostly clear skies will give way to overnight temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s. The coldest air of the fall season so far is settling in. We...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy