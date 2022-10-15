Read full article on original website
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
Community enjoys another successful Harvest Fest in downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Downtown Harvest Fest in Bowling Green was a success this year. The festival took over downtown Bowling Green from Circus Square Park to Fountain Square Park and SOKY Marketplace. With live music, food trucks and three times the amount of vendors as last year,...
VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be happening Saturday, Oct 22 at 5 p.m. at the State Street Baptist Church. “The primary purpose is that we recognize some individuals in our community that otherwise would go unnoticed, outside of their immediate areas of responsibilities and profession,” Howard Bailey, a Member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee said.
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water honored for excellence
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District, and Butler County Water System received top honor at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Florida last month presented by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and...
Bowling Green couple wins big as man undergoes cancer treatment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green recently couple won big in the lottery at the same time the man was dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Frank Long was recently diagnosed with cancer and instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Ham and Harleys: Silent Allies Riding Club holding Thanksgiving food drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While bikers may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Thanksgiving, one Warren County riding club is hoping to change that. The Silent Allies Riding Club is working this season to make Thanksgiving easier for families in need. “We’re...
The Chill Lingers into Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday morning brought freezing temperatures to most areas, including Bowling Green! Our official low at the airport was 32°, marking our first freeze of Fall. Tonight will be cold yet again!. Unseasonably cool air continues into our Wednesday after a cold, frosty start. At...
UPDATE: Portion of bypass reopens after water main break
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that a portion of the U.S. 31W bypass reopened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, after finishing repairs on a water main break for nearly five hours. The Warren County Water District repaired the water main break at the 500 block...
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County
Sunny and chilly for today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a bitterly cold start to the day. Many of us are seeing the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures stay in the 30s for much of our morning so grab the jacket this AM!. The coldest air of the fall season so far...
Sports Connection, 10-16-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re back from Fall Break and the powerhouse matchups only seem to get more intense. Lauren Floyd joins forces with Brian Webb to break down Week 9 of high school football as they are joined alongside Bowling Green Lady Purples golfers Macy Meisel and Hallie Simpson, as well as South Warren quarterback Bryce Button.
Sunny but chilly for Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was marvelous with plentiful sunshine and cooler temperatures in the low 50s! Calmer winds and mostly clear skies will give way to overnight temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s. The coldest air of the fall season so far is settling in. We...
Lady Purples soccer advances to second round of KHSAA state tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kicking off in the first round of the KHSAA girls’ soccer state tournament, the Bowling Green Lady Purples on their home field going head-to-head with region two winner Henderson County. Bowling Green lost in the first round of the tournament last year, while Henderson...
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
