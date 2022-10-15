Read full article on original website
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
alachuachronicle.com
St. Petersburg man arrested for burglary of apartment under pest control tent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian J Anderson, Jr., 38, was arrested late last night and charged with burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence after he was allegedly seen on surveillance video stealing Jordan basketball shoes and other items from an apartment that was under a pest control tent.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into woman’s residence in Marion County
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s residence in Marion County and sent her multiple messages while inside the home. On Friday, October 14, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy spoke with a female victim over the phone who reported that Cody Lance Hills had broken into her home.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after allegedly stealing girlfriend’s car and Xbox
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ellis Louis Houston, 34, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft after allegedly taking his girlfriend’s car without permission and saying she would never get her car back. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s...
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant fired after being accused of DUI twice in 10 months
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Christopher Coldiron, who was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday night, was fired on Monday, a spokesman confirmed to News4JAX. Coldiron was also arrested in December 2021 by FHP and accused...
Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are investigating after they found human remains in a burned-out vehicle. Deputies said they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on NE 231st Ave. in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found a car destroyed by fire with human remains inside.
alachuachronicle.com
Career criminal sentenced to life in prison for violent home invasion robbery in Newberry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a trial, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday on charges resulting from a violent home invasion robbery in Newberry in January of 2021. The victim, a man in his nineties, told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that a man came onto...
WCJB
Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonment
An Orange Park man faces charges of burglary, false imprisonment and two charges of battery.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Saturday on charges of assault during a burglary, simple domestic battery and false imprisonment of an adult, deputies said.
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors react after knife-wielding man having mental episode shot
Gainesville police said a neighbor shot a man wielding a knife who was experiencing a schizophrenic episode. Both the man and person he was attacking are recovering. Multiple residents of the neighborhood said they are scared.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man gets life sentence for Newberry assault, robbery
A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a violent home invasion robbery involving a senior citizen in Newberry. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 4 of home invasion robbery without a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and petit theft.
mycbs4.com
Levy County Sheriff's Office warns of increasing violence in East Williston
Levy County — While investigating two shootings in East Williston, the Levy County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered more than 70 shell casings. They say the first shooting took place in late September, near County Road 318. LCSO says witness did not cooperate in identifying everyone involved, but the investigation remains open. The Sheriff's Office says an argument between two groups resulted in the gun shots.
ocala-news.com
Reddick man killed in crash on private driveway after being ejected from utility vehicle
A 41-year-old man from Reddick was killed on Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a utility vehicle during an accident that occurred on a private driveway in Marion County. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2010 Kubota utility vehicle, and he was...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after racist flyers tossed on Middleburg properties
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is calling racist messages left in a Middleburg neighborhood “disgusting.”. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said it happened in the Lake Asbury area off County Road 220 near Middleburg High School. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson...
alachuachronicle.com
Starke man arrested for spitting on store clerk after trying to use counterfeit bill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javaris Eugene Kates, 32, of Starke, was arrested yesterday afternoon for battery on a person over 65 after allegedly spitting on a store clerk who questioned the $10 bill he gave her. At about 3:20 yesterday afternoon, Kates allegedly entered the store (location undisclosed) and tried...
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for stealing 77 items from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis James Brendle, 40, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly filling a shopping cart with 77 items at Walmart and walking out without paying. Brendle entered the Butler Plaza Walmart around 1:00 p.m. yesterday and placed 77 items, including a flat-screen TV, clothes, baby products, bath...
alachuachronicle.com
One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
