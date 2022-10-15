Read full article on original website
Putin declares martial law in four unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was introducing martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow last month claimed as its own territory.
Russia Launches New Drone Attacks in Ukraine
Russia has launched new drone attacks in Ukraine, striking targets in the capital Kyiv and other areas. A series of explosions hit Kyiv on Monday, setting buildings on fire, and sending people to look for shelter. The increase in drone attacks followed an intense wave of strikes by Russian forces...
Russian Commander: ‘Tense’ Situation for Troops in Ukraine
Russia's new commander in Ukraine says the situation in the southern Kherson region is “very difficult” as Kyiv forces wage an offensive to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow illegally annexed last month. "The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 19
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: The Russian-installed leader of the annexed Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that authorities plan to evacuate around 50-60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Reuters reported.
Ukraine Says 108 Women Freed in Swap With Russia
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine announced Monday it had swapped more than 100 prisoners with Russia in what it said was the first all-female exchange with Moscow after nearly eight months of war. "Another large-scale exchange of prisoners of war was carried out today ... we freed 108 women from...
Ukraine Invites UN Experts to Examine Iranian Drone Debris
Washington / United Nations — Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are Iranian-made drones sold to Russia in violation of international sanctions and used to attack Ukrainian towns and cities. In a letter sent to the president of the U.N. Security Council and...
Who Donated Wheat to Afghanistan — Ukraine or US?
As the cold season starts in landlocked Afghanistan, concerns are mounting about widespread hunger, particularly in the rugged parts of the country where the first snowfall blocks the roads. This year there is hope that 30,000 metric tons of wheat coming from another war-torn country, Ukraine, will mitigate the hunger...
Ukrainian Children Taken to Russia by Force
Olga Lopatkina is a Ukrainian mother of six children. She had adopted the children, orphans who had lost their parents, legally taking them into her family as her own. A few months ago, the children were in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and unable to leave. She was worried about them.
US, France and Britain Ask UN Security Council to Meet on Iranian Arms Transfers to Russia
The United States, Britain and France have asked for the U.N. Security Council to discuss the issue of Russia using Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine. Diplomats said Tuesday the request included asking for a U.N. official to brief the council during a closed-door meeting Wednesday. Ukrainian officials have...
Russian Warplane Crashes in Russian City of Yeysk, Killing 4
A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential area in the Russian port city of Yeysk, causing a massive fire at an apartment building and killing four people. The Russian Defense Ministry said the plane was on a training mission Monday when one of its engines caught fire. The plane's crew safely ejected before the crash.
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
Putin restricts movement in and out of regions near Ukraine
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Wednesday restricting movement in and out of eight regions adjoining Ukraine. The measures apply to the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, which are all near Ukraine, and the territories of Crimea and Sevastopol, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Russian-installed authorities in occupied Ukraine reportedly are sending text messages urging residents of the southern city of Kherson to evacuate, amid the approach of Ukrainian forces. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday that one message said “there will be shelling of residential areas by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” though there was no independent verification of that claim. The message promised “buses starting from 7 a.m. … to the left bank” of the Dnieper River, toward Russia. Kherson, with a capital of the same name, is one of four regions illegally annexed by Russia last month. It was one of the first Ukrainian cities seized in Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. The region’s Moscow-appointed head, Vladimir Saldo, said Tuesday that Russian troops are building “large-scale defensive fortifications.”
Iran Says Eight Dead in Prison Fire
The death toll from a fire at Tehran’s Evin prison has risen to eight people, Iran’s judiciary said Monday. The fire erupted Saturday amid ongoing protests, now in their fifth week, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman held by the country’s morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
EU Sanctions Iran 'Morality Police' for Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The European Union on Monday sanctioned officials of Iran's morality police and Tehran's information minister for their role in the Islamic Republic's violent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman held by the morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas
Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Taliban Accused of Executing 27 ‘Rebel’ Prisoners
Islamabad — A new investigative report accuses Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of executing 27 opposition fighters in custody during last month’s military operations in the turbulent northern province of Panjshir. Afghan Witness (AW), an open-source project run by the U.K.-based nonprofit Center for Information Resilience, studied the allegations...
In War, Ukrainian TV Host Builds Network of Drivers
Before the start of the war in Ukraine, Denys Minin worked as a TV host at one of Ukraine’s TV channels. Now he is a volunteer who helps evacuate people from occupied areas of Ukraine. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Video editor: Aleksandr Bergan.
Hamas leaders meet Assad in Damascus to 'turn the page'
DAMASCUS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Syria's President Bashar al-Assad met a delegation from Hamas on Wednesday, with the Sunni Palestinian Islamist faction saying the meeting could help "turn the page" after shunning Damascus for a decade.
