New Tie-Dye 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey, Permits Filed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Fantasyland Brawl Family Upset at No Pressed Charges, & More: Daily Recap (10/14/22)

Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Clue that Construction Could Begin SOON on the ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Retheme in Magic Kingdom
Right now, there are several new attractions planned for Disney World. We’ve got the TRON coaster, currently under construction in Tomorrowland, set to open in the spring. There’s Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana over at EPCOT, which will be a walkthrough attraction where guests can interact with water, and it’s set to open towards the end of 2023. And of course, we can’t forget about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the retheme of Splash Mountain, which will open at Magic Kingdom in 2024. If you’re waiting for that last one, then you’ll be glad to know that the project just hit a big milestone!
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force “Light Madder Root” + “University Blue”
Yoon Ahn made her intentions for the Air Adjust Force clear when she stepped foot onto the Nike HQ in 2021. And before she introduces her next project with the Swoosh, the AMBUSH designer will deliver two more collaborative versions of the aforementioned silhouette, this time dressing it up in much bolder colors.
Halloween is nearly here – find out how to claim a spooky 3-in-1 Lego set
Lego fans, rejoice, as the Danish brick brand is giving away a new set worth £17.99 with any purchase over £100 this October. The gift set can be built into a classic depiction of a witch – green skin and all – as well as a purple cat or a dragon, all while donning a black witch’s hat. It’s not only an ideal spooky-themed present for children ages seven and above but would also make an excellent Halloween decoration that can be broken down and rebuilt several times. The set joins other Halloween-themed sets, such as the similar-sized Halloween Owl...
Disneyland, California Adventure Theme Park Prices Go Up Again
The cost of visiting Disney’s Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven “tiers,” with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
disneydining.com
A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.
ComicBook
General Mills Launches Rudolph Cereal, Brings Back Fan Favorites for the Holidays
It's that time of year again. With Halloween just a few short weeks away, the end of pumpkin spice season is growing near, and the arrival of holiday treats and snacks is soon upon is. This change of food seasons is particularly good for fans of breakfast cereal and this year, General Mills is bringing back a pair of fan favorites as well as introducing a brand-new festive offering to the mix. Returning for the holiday season are Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Apple Pie Toast Crunch while new to the holiday lineup this year is Rudolph Cereal.
A Bloody Bash! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Host Epic ‘Halloween Ends’ Movie Party: Photos
A killer event! Kourtney Kardashian threw a major Halloween Ends movie party at her home with husband Travis Barker, and they pulled out all the scary stops for their famous guests. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared countless videos from inside and outside her house via...
People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity. Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for...
Disneyland, California Adventure just became more expensive
The cost of visiting Disney’s Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven “tiers,” with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & EPCOT 10/13/2022(New Fab 50 Ornament Set, Minnie Ear Headband Price Increase, CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! We’re out and about finding all the new merchandise, even more price increases, and checking in on the ongoing construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. We didn’t rope drop this morning, but we were still hoping to “drop in” at The Hollywood Tower Hotel....
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
Parade Route Section Reportedly Collapses at Tokyo Disneyland, Anger Builds Online at Management
According to local news and many social media users, part of the parade route at Tokyo Disneyland seemingly collapsed during overnight maintenance at the park, leaving all parades cancelled for October 12 and many guests outraged at the situation’s handling by The Oriental Land Company. According to an Oriental...
Comments / 1