Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
WDW News Today
New Aladdin, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lotso Apparel at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Aladdin and Jasmine, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found all of this apparel in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Aladdin...
WDW News Today
Limited Release Pins including “The Jungle Book” 55th, “Star Wars” Tatooine, “Avatar,” “Tron,” Disney Anniversary Animators Box, and More Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, we found a flood of new, limited-release pins throughout the Disneyland Resort including ones from “The Jungle Book” 55th Anniversary, “Star Wars” Tatooine collection, “Avatar,” “Tron,” Art Board Series, Mirrorverse, and more!
WDW News Today
iPhone 14 Phone Cases Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World now has iPhone 14 cases available. We first found iPhone 14 Plus and Pro cases in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. This Mickey and Friends 3-D design was the only available in the iPhone...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Sweatpants & Stitch Magnets Now Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although spooky season has but only a few weeks left, some of the new merchandise is still trickling into Disneyland Resort. So let’s take a look at the latest assortment we found!. ‘The Skeleton Dance’ Sweatpants...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
WDW News Today
Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Jack Skellington’s loyal dog Zero has arrived at Magic Kingdom for Halloween 2022, as a delightful light-up popcorn bucket! You can find this Zero popcorn bucket at popcorn carts throughout the park exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom
Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort
Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices (Disney World Awaits What’s Next)
Inflation and recession are on everyone's minds today, as people are trying every angle to save money on products and services. Consumer prices for the month of September increased 8.2% from a year ago, but lower than the 8.3% rate recorded in August, which was the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in September from August and 6.6% in the 12 months through September.
disneydining.com
One Disney World Attraction Had a 6-HOUR WAIT Over the Weekend, and It’s Not Even a New Ride
For Guests at Walt Disney World, it’s not uncommon to wait in line for an attraction much longer than desired, especially for Guests who opt out of the Genie+ and Lightning Lane add-ons. But one attraction at Disney World had ridiculously long wait times, and the ride itself has been around for a few years now.
WDW News Today
Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Riviera Resort Merchandise Arrives At Walt Disney World Resort
We recently found some new chic merchandise at Disney’s Riviera Resort. With the European theme of the resort, this blue Corkcicle tumbler and Tommy Bahama pullover are nice additions to the merchandise collection. Disney’s Riviera Resort Corkcicle Tumbler – $39.99. This blue Corkcicle features the logo of...
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
mickeyblog.com
Adorable New Range of Grogu-Inspired Pet Accessories Lands at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Can you guys hear that? That’s the sound of tails wagging all across the galaxy, as a brand-new range of Star Wars-inspired pet accessories have blasted into Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Earlier this week, we showed you this absolutely adorable new pet bed, that had landed in-store over at...
PETS・
Comments / 0