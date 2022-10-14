ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Aladdin, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lotso Apparel at Disneyland Resort

New T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Aladdin and Jasmine, Dumbo, Edna Mode, and Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found all of this apparel in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Aladdin...
WDW News Today

Limited Release Pins including “The Jungle Book” 55th, “Star Wars” Tatooine, “Avatar,” “Tron,” Disney Anniversary Animators Box, and More Arrive at Disneyland

On a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, we found a flood of new, limited-release pins throughout the Disneyland Resort including ones from "The Jungle Book" 55th Anniversary, "Star Wars" Tatooine collection, "Avatar," "Tron," Art Board Series, Mirrorverse, and more!
WDW News Today

iPhone 14 Phone Cases Now Available at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World now has iPhone 14 cases available. We first found iPhone 14 Plus and Pro cases in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. This Mickey and Friends 3-D design was the only available in the iPhone...
WDW News Today

New Halloween Sweatpants & Stitch Magnets Now Available at Disneyland Resort

Although spooky season has but only a few weeks left, some of the new merchandise is still trickling into Disneyland Resort. So let's take a look at the latest assortment we found!. 'The Skeleton Dance' Sweatpants...
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today

Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Magic Kingdom

Jack Skellington's loyal dog Zero has arrived at Magic Kingdom for Halloween 2022, as a delightful light-up popcorn bucket! You can find this Zero popcorn bucket at popcorn carts throughout the park exclusively during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Park Entrance Returns to Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom Park saw the return of a fan favorite Annual Passholder perk this morning as we noticed the passholder exclusive turnstiles have come back!. When we arrived at Magic Kingdom Park this morning, we were delighted to see bright yellow placard inviting passholders to use the reserved turnstiles. Near the center of the entrance (though it could move), this entryway is a good way for passholders to avoid the long lines to enter, though the line may not always be shorter.
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World

We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction's signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today

Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort

Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
TheStreet

Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices (Disney World Awaits What’s Next)

Inflation and recession are on everyone's minds today, as people are trying every angle to save money on products and services. Consumer prices for the month of September increased 8.2% from a year ago, but lower than the 8.3% rate recorded in August, which was the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in September from August and 6.6% in the 12 months through September.
WDW News Today

Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World

Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Riviera Resort Merchandise Arrives At Walt Disney World Resort

We recently found some new chic merchandise at Disney's Riviera Resort. With the European theme of the resort, this blue Corkcicle tumbler and Tommy Bahama pullover are nice additions to the merchandise collection. Disney's Riviera Resort Corkcicle Tumbler – $39.99. This blue Corkcicle features the logo of...
Parade

Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again

I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
