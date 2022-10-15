Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
NBC Miami
Central Florida Toddler Goes Viral for Friendship With Creepy Doll
A child in central Florida has quite the interesting doll, which she calls her favorite but might give the average person nightmares. Brittany Beard said her 3-year-old daughter Briar saw the doll at a Halloween store near Orlando and had to have it. “She immediately has to have it. (She...
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida
Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
Bay News 9
State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
attractionsmagazine.com
Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is back
Named the “Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando” by USA Today when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a new venue: Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, Fla. Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights...
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
allears.net
Tolls Return to Expressways Around Disney World
If you’ve ever driven to Disney World, you probably know there’s an additional cost that a lot of guests might not know to account for: tolls on expressways. You might have to go through a few toll booths when driving to Disney World, and they will generally add up to around a total of $5. Recently, tolls were suspended due to Hurricane Ian, but they’ll be returning soon.
WDW News Today
New ‘Harry Potter’ Honeydukes Loungefly Wallet Available at Universal Orlando Resort
If you’re looking for a sweet wallet, check out the latest Loungefly release at Universal Orlando Resort, which features the magical treats of Honeydukes. This wallet pays homage to the exterior and interior of Honeydukes, but also has a nice nod to the treats you can purchase there with the Chocolate Frog.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Springs Says Goodbye to Popular Food Truck
Walt Disney World Resort has been experiencing a lot of changes lately, with some being restaurants’ returns and others involving ride closures. Unfortunately, there is another closure (of sorts) coming from a Disney property this week: a popular Disney Springs food truck offering has wheeled away!. The Cilantro Urban...
WESH
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Winter Park makes progress on 330+ bed housing project
Winter Park is about halfway through a project that will add more than 300 beds within walking distance to the ski hill, which is expected to put a dent in the affordable housing issues facing many ski areas in Colorado. Monday marked the near completion of the first phases of construction, which includes groundwork and foundations. "Yes you could call this a halfway point, we broke ground earlier in the summer and then laid the foundation and did all the utility work, you know, all the un-sexy stuff, and then of course we are in the mountains so we have winter....
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan Village residents concerned over future
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. New concerns the county could take control of the senior community after repeated flooding of Shingle Creek through eminent domain. What You Need To Know. After repeated flooding,...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Ground Stop Issued at Orlando Airport Due to Storms
Traveling to Disney World isn’t always the most magical experience. Whether you’re flying, taking a train, or heading out on a road trip, certain mishaps can pop up that might make it just a little bit harder to start your vacation off on the right foot. And, if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) on your Disney World trips, you might know just how many things can go wrong — especially the weather. It looks like today is one of those days because a ground stop has been issued for Orlando International Airport.
click orlando
Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park. Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances...
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone case: What to know about Winter Park woman facing murder charge after boyfriend dies in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of putting her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him there to die in 2020 during an alleged game of hide-and-seek, is set to appear before an Orange County judge next week for a pretrial hearing. On Feb. 25, 2020,...
Bay News 9
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla- Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location in Brevard...
themainstreetmouse.com
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023. “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster”, starting with a dynamic launch. Riders will experience “wave jumping” motions to...
click orlando
Celebrate National Pasta Day with these Orange County restaurants
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, and for those with a taste for carbs will have plenty of ways to celebrate in Orlando (not that you ever need an excuse to enjoy a good pasta dish!). Whether it’s ravioli, spaghetti, linguini, tortellini, fettucine or any other...
