Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Ansonia Volleyball goes down in three in first round of playoffs
ARCANUM — Ansonia High School volleyball could not pull off the upset to extend their season. The 13 seeded Lady Tigers lost to the sixth seed in Southeastern Local High School, 3-0, in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Arcanum High School on Oct. 17.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum volleyball moves on in playoffs after five set win
BROOKVILLE — Arcanum High School volleyball is moving on in the Division III Southwest Sectional Tournament. The 12 seed Lady Trojans went to Brookville High School and defeated the 10th seed in Bethel High School on Oct. 17 in five sets. The first two sets started off close. Bethel...
Daily Advocate
Miras, Lee take first at WOAC Cross Country Championship
PLEASANT HILL — The WOAC Cross Country Championship was held at Indian Hills 4-H Camp on Oct. 15. It was the last meet of the year before the postseason meets are held. Arcanum High School was the big winner for the high school divisions. Their teams placed first in the boys and girls races.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Cross Country competes in MVL Championships
SIDNEY — Greenville High School and Junior High teams competed in the Miami Valley League Cross Country Championships on Oct. 15 at Sidney. The day started out with the junior high runners. The boys’ team placed fifth in the team standings. Hayden Burns finished 18th with a time of...
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum Alumni Association undergoes changes
The Arcanum Alumni Association has undergone several changes this fall. They are also selling Arcanum Trojan Fan Gear to help support your favorite students and athletes. Check out the items on their Facebook page, Arcanum Alumni Association: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5690749944280309/search/?q=fan%20gear They are also making a new popcorn/candy/treat mix called “The Trojan Way Mix” available at assorted home athletic contests for a donation to the scholarship fund.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Daily Advocate
MV BoE recognizes students with highest state test scores, approves trips, plans auction
UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in the Board Office Conference Room at 7 p.m. Minutes from Sep. 12 were approved. There was no public participation. Presentation to the Board:. Third grade students who met...
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
Sidney Daily News
It’s time for trick or treat
SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
FireRescue1
UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
wfft.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
hometownstations.com
A motorcyclist dies from injuries from a Saturday afternoon crash in Mercer Co.
Mercer Co., OH (WLIO) -A motorcyclist was killed after his bike drove off a curve in rural Mercer County. 22-year-old Austin Bussell of Maineville, Ohio died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on SR 119 near the Indiana state line just before 2:30 pm on Saturday. According to deputies, Bussell was heading east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ran off the south side of the roadway. He was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
Comments / 0