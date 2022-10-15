ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Cooper bolts to early lead, pounds Palo Duro in homecoming win

By Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

A blocked field goal returned 76 yards for a touchdown bothered Cooper coach Aaron Roan.

But not much else did Friday night.

Roan's Cougars dinged the Dons of Palo Duro for 20 points in the first quarter, led 30-0 at halftime and rolled to a convincing 50-14 homecoming win at Shotwell Stadium.

Cooper amassed big yardage on offense and gave up little on defense, with Palo Duro scoring only once offensively. The win put Cooper at 3-4 for the season and 1-1 in District 2-5A Division II play. It eased some of the sting from last week's 51-21 loss in Wichita Falls to Rider.

Palo Duro, which demolished Lubbock High 70-0 in its district opener, is 2-5.

This was only the fourth time the Coogs and Dons have met, with Cooper remaining unbeaten against the northeast Amarillo team.

Cooper scored first and last in this game, getting on the board just 1:35 into the game with Malik Jackson catching a 36-yard pass from Chris Warren. The final score was an 11-yard pass from backup quarterback Austin Cummins to Clayton Gift with 3:15 to play.

The Cougars scored on all five first-half possessions and led 43-0 before Palo Duro scored with 3:57 left in the third quarter.

Roan was pleased with the effort of both his offense and defense. Which did he like best?

"Winning," he said laughing. "That's the most important thing. I thought we had a great team effort all the way around. Our kids came out fast and were feeding of each other both offensively and defensively."

Still, a blocked 24-yard field goal scooped by Kameron Brown and returned untouched 76 yards meant the Cougar still have work to do before next week's game at Plainview.

"We have to clean some stuff up," Roan said

The defense performed well after giving up 103 points the past two games, both on the road.

"I thought we came out fast and worked as a team. Everyone did their part," said defensive back Elijah Stevenson, a junior who came up one of two Cooper interceptions. Zavian Alexander had the other.

In the first half, Palo Duro totaled 35 yards and had two first downs − one by penalty and the other on the last play of the half.

For the game PD total 138 yards − 30 and 31 coming on back-to-back plays on the Dons' only touchdown drive, ending in a touchdown pass to Taurean Johnson.

If there was any chance for PD to make this a game, it died when Stevenson stepped in front of a short pass by Dons quarterback Avery Randle and dashed 34 yards for a touchdown 1:24 into the second half.

"We came out pretty good in the second half, too," Stevenson said. He made the play more than expecting the pass to come his way. Either way, he got into the end zone. "It felt amazing."

Is he ready for offense now?

"No, I like it on defense," he said, laughing.

Daniel Bray rushed for 130 yards for Cooper, 126 coming in the first half.

On his team's second possession, he went for 11 yards to the Cooper 49, then dipped outside and down the visitor's sideline 51 yards for the TD. He had one carry in the second half.

Cooper totaled 394, with Warren hitting 11 of 15 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson had three catches for 78 yards to lead his team.

Breaking it down

Turning point : On Friday, this was the "turning punt." Cooper forced Palo Duro to punt on four of five possessions in the first half − three of those 3-and-outs. PD got a first down on a penalty on its second drive before punting and another on the last play of the half. The Cougars' effort on defense allowed the offense to roll to a 30-0 halftime lead. After performing, the Palo Duro band exited Shotwell.

Players of the game: Daniel Bray, Cooper High, RB − Bray gained 109 yards on his first six carries, either speeding around the end or through big holes opened by the offensive line. He burst 51 yards for a touchdown and added an 11-yard run just before on halftime on which he twisted out of would-be tacklers and lunged across the goal line. He finished with 130 yards, carrying the ball once in the second half.

Key stat: Cooper punted once, and that was a boomer by Chris Warren that showed the ball indeed was bouncing the Coogs' way Friday. It went over the head of the Palo Duro returner, bounced inside the 5 and then went out of bounds at the PD 2 for a 63-yard kick.

Coach Roan said: "The start we got off to was really big. It got momentum on our side. I was proud of the way our kids battled. We had a good week ... it's all about the preparation. We were able to lean from last week and move on. I was proud of the way our kids came out and responded to the adversity last week. Last week's over and tomorrow, when we get through watching film, this game is over. But we're going to enjoy it now for sure."

Impact : Cooper bounced back from a loss to Rider, which then lost to Wylie. With winnable games ahead, the season finale vs. Wylie could be for share of the district title.

Up next: Palo Duro tests top-10 ranked Wichita Falls Rider, which lost 39-38 to Wylie on Thursday night, in Wichita Falls. Cooper is on the road, taking on Plainview. The Bulldogs blasted Lubbock High 62-19 in Lubbock.

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

Cooper 50, Amarillo Palo Duo 14

Palo Duro 0 0 7 7 14
Cooper 20 10 13 7 50

FIRST QUARTER

COO − Malik Jackson 36 pass from Chris Warren (Kamune Mrisho kick), 10:25

COO - Daniel Bray 51 run (kick failed), 7:43

COO - Cameron Herron 12 pass from Warren (Mrisho kick), 1:30

SECOND QUARTER

COO − Mrisho 38 FG, 6:10

COO - Bray 11 run (Mrisho kick), 0:21

THIRD QUARTER

COO − Elijah Stevenson 34 interception return (Mrisho kick), 10:36

COO - Herron 3 run (Mrisho kick), 5:13

PD - Taurean Johnson 31 pass from Avery Randle (Jacob Jimenez kick), 3:57

FOURTH QUARTER

PD − Kameron Brown 76 blocked field goal return (Jimenez kick), 8:14

COO - Clayton Gift 11 pass from Austin Cummins (Mrisho kick), 3:15

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories PD COO
First downs 6 24
Rushes-Yards 17-80 40-226
Passing 58 168
Comp-Att-Int 7-16-2 13-18-0
Punts 6-34.8 1-63.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-21 6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Palo Duro, Tre'Sean Monroe 9-56, Jereth Estrada 2-20, Kameron Brown 3-10, Avery Randle 3-minus 6. Cooper, Daniel Bray 11-130, Christian Rico 9-48, Tavaris Whitfield 7-31, Cameron Herron 2-18, D'Andrea Ralston 2-1, Chris Warren 6-1, Austin Cummins 1-minus 3.

PASSING: Palo Duro, Randle 7-15-1-58 Cooper, Warren 11-15-0-156, Cummins 2-3-0-12

RECEIVING: Palo Duro, Taurean Johsnon 2-32, Jayden Garza 2-10, Abdurhaman Hussein 1-9, Monroe 2-7. Cooper, Malik Jackson 3-78, Ralston 3-36, Bray 2-22, Herron 2-16, Clayton Gift 1-11, Jaylen Parker 2-5.

RECORDS: Amarillo Palo Duro 2-5 and 1-1 , Cooper, 3-4 and 1-1

