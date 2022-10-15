ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Bring Newborn Daughter Onyx To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aKeZ_0iZp874k00
Image Credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Nick Cannon, 42, and baby mama LaNisha Cole made an appearance at his son’s basketball game on Friday, October 14! The serial father was seen walking alongside LaNisha in Thousand Oaks, California, where he wore head to black and pushed a stroller. He was dressed for the cold, rocking both a beanie cap and hoodie with sneakers. Lanisha, who just gave birth to Nick ninth child (their first together) on September 15, held their tiny baby daughter, Onyx Ice, as she shielded the one-month-old infant with a gray wrap over her shoulders. She also wore a pink flannel mini dress ensemble and white sneakers as she carried the little one, who was wearing green footie leggings under her mama’s protective arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMtq8_0iZp874k00
Nick Cannon holds one of his children at his son’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California on October 14, 2022. (LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID)

It’s unclear which child’s game the rapper was attending, but his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, are closest in age to Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 9, and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell, 10 — and dad Kanye West was also seen at the game with North, even pausing outside to hug Nick. Nick’s Friday appearance with the infant, along with what appeared to be one of his one-year-old twins with Abby De La Rosa in the stroller, belies a year of nearly constant pregnancy and birth announcements for The Nick Cannon Show host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wblu1_0iZp874k00
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole in Thousand Oaks, California on October 14, 2022 with their infant daughter Onyx and one of Nick’s toddler twins. (LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID )

Just after Onyx’s arrival, Nick welcomed his 10th child on Sept. 23, a son, alongside model Brittany Bell. Onyx’s little brother by nine days, Rise Messiah Cannon, joins Powerful Queen Cannon, 1, and Golden Cannon, 5, in the Brittany branch of Nick’s ever growing family. The Wild ‘n Out star also has a son with Bre Tiesi, Legendary Love, who was born in July. Tragically, his infant son Zen with Alyssa Scott died of a brain tumor at the age of just five months in December of 2021. Nick is also expecting a child with Abby, who revealed earlier this summer that her due date is October 25, per PEOPLE.

In a radio appearance in July, Nick explained that despite the apparent chaos of 10 kids across 6 mothers, his children are “on purpose.” “I don’t have no accident,” he said during his Power 106 Radio Show. “Trust me there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Comments / 17

jayfromny
3d ago

He has self esteem issues he’s forty still acting like a 16 year old man grown men don’t need to plant seeds in 10 different women he’s childish

Reply(6)
8
april meachem
3d ago

why would you bring New born baby out around lot people too basketball game baby don't have its shots poor parenting come on Nick cannon baby Not Photo Prop it's human being New born just show it off Disgusting, pure disgrace baby #10 People seen baby is just baby all same New born. Nick cannon Not Thinking With You Mind. Where Heck Is Your Parnets No You Disappointing & Disgrace too your family with all these babies mamas. sickening please don't boardcast Next Baby Birth Keep it private business getting Very ear blood here all those poor babies # Count Poor children going suffer later in live. What Are You Approving To who

Reply
3
Anita Sanders
3d ago

Nick oh boy I tell yea 40 u supposed to act like it but u are acting childish it makes no sense all these kids and the ladies something wrong with u all

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love

Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
249K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy