ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Victim won’t replace stolen items, afraid thieves will come back

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jarvis Cook says two weeks after someone broke into his Southeast Memphis Apartment, he still doesn’t feel safe inside his own home.

Cook said last month, crooks pried open his apartment door, ransacked the place, and left with two 55-inch televisions and some jewelry.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Cook. “I’m out here working hard to supply nice things for me to enjoy in life, and to have someone just come into my home and just take my things away is very hurtful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sj1jL_0iZp82f700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C38ov_0iZp82f700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324Qak_0iZp82f700

The burglary happened at the Preserve at Southwind Apartment Homes off Hacks Cross Road. Cook said he’s concerned about an increase in crime and a lack of security at his apartment complex.

Police find vehicle used in violent Midtown robberies, make arrest

“I know the cameras are not working; both of our gates right now are not working. So, anybody can come into the community, and it’s wide open for thieves to come in and have their way,” said Cook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecyJd_0iZp82f700
Preserve at Southwind

He said he’s still waiting for the apartment complex to replace his front door but decided to beef up his security. Cook installed a camera he can monitor from his phone while away and props a safety bar under his doorknob when he is home.

“Just the other night, I heard a car alarm at three in the morning, and when I looked out and saw the sheriff over there. A couple of weeks before, someone’s window of a car was broke into,” said Cook. “I thought this was a quiet and safe place, but lately, I believe crime is creeping into our community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5Y1i_0iZp82f700

We looked at crime reports within a half mile of Cook’s apartment complex and discovered officers have responded to 45 calls over the last month.

Most crimes were assaults, thefts, and vandalism and happened off Hacks Cross and Winchester.

We asked the Preserve at Southwind about the broken gate and Cook’s damaged door. A manager in the leasing office said they were working on the security gates and were concerned about their residents but referred us to their corporate office.

We were not able to reach anyone at the corporate office.

Cook said he doesn’t plan to replace any of the stolen items until his door is fixed, because thieves can easily get back inside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital. Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly held on murder charge after witness testimony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to hold Ezekiel Kelly on first-degree murder charges, a court decided Tuesday, in a shooting spree that killed three and wounded four across Memphis on Sept. 7. ► More coverage of the Ezekiel Kelly shooting case Several witnesses testified Tuesday in the shooting of Dewayne Tunstall, who prosecutors […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy