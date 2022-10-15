Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sisters bring chemistry lesson to girls soccer playoff teams in Westmoreland County
Regan and Robin Reilly have a secret. A secret, just between sisters. “We are competing to see who scores more goals,” said Regan, a junior defender for the Latrobe girls soccer team. “It’s a little side competition we have.”. “They have a little fun with that,” Wildcats...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 17, 2022: Melia Peer’s OT winner helps Mt. Lebanon secure section title
Melia Peer scored in overtime to give Mt. Lebanon a 1-0 victory over Bethel Park (10-4-2, 8-4-2) that clinched the Section 2-3A title. The Blue Devils (14-2-1, 12-2) edged Peters Township (12-1-3, 11-1-2) for the top spot. The WPIAL soccer playoff pairings will be released Wednesday on Trib HSSN. Avonworth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley football commits to rebuilding process during trying season
The rebuilding campaign in the Quaker Valley football program has hit a few snags. The Quakers have sat out the postseason for the past three years. Jason Cappa took over as field boss and the hope was the team would take a step forward in anticipation of a possible playoff push.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley notebook: Quakers prevail in rivalry showdown
It was a highly emotional and intense game, to say the least. Quaker Valley’s boys soccer team defeated rival Sewickley Academy, 3-1, behind junior midfielder Nick Allan in a nonsection matchup Oct. 4 at Quaker Valley. Allan netted two goals for the Quakers, who improved to 11-2 overall with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area grad Jared Curcio helps Thiel football team end its 41-game losing streak
The Thiel football team entered its Oct. 1 game against Bethany having lost 41 straight. That means none of the men on the Tomcats’ current roster had experienced a win at the college level. Junior safety/linebacker Jared Curcio had been on the roster for about a third of those...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties
Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Pirates' 'improvement'
I don’t want to hear anyone complain about the Pirates ownership anymore. You can’t say that nothing is being done to get the Pirates into the playoffs again: Last year the Pirates lost 101 games, and this year they lost 100. If that’s not improvement, I don’t know what is!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Growing up in the Utica, N.Y. area, Gene Deal never dreamed he’d have athletic fields named in his honor. But the new multi-purpose ballfields on the Shady Side Academy campus were scheduled to be dedicated the Gene Deal Fields on Oct. 14-15 as part of the school’s homecoming weekend.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 8
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Diabetes doesn't stop Apollo youth Sloan Olbeter in quest for boxing success
Sloan Olbeter climbing between the ropes and squaring up with his opponents in the boxing ring is his choice. At first, the 12-year-old Apollo resident wasn’t sure. Olbeter’s first trip to the Sanctuary Boxing Club in New Kensington was at his mom’s insistence. “Honestly, my mom kind...
Washington, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Washington. The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Trinity High School - Washington on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. The Blackhawk High School soccer team will have a game with Trinity High School - Washington on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Psychic fair, rotary scholarship and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced that Nadine Road will be closed. The closure will last through Nov. 4 and is to repair a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 130), Sandy Creek Road (Route 130),...
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Savoring Sewickley returns to library, YMCA Senior Men's club and more
The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library welcome guests back to the library for the 21st Annual Savoring Sewickley event from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23. After being on-hold for the past two years, the Friends are excited for the return of the popular event. Savoring Sewickley features signature dishes presented...
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall
From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
Butler police locate missing woman
BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
