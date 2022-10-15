ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley notebook: Quakers prevail in rivalry showdown

It was a highly emotional and intense game, to say the least. Quaker Valley’s boys soccer team defeated rival Sewickley Academy, 3-1, behind junior midfielder Nick Allan in a nonsection matchup Oct. 4 at Quaker Valley. Allan netted two goals for the Quakers, who improved to 11-2 overall with...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cal (Pa.) coach, receiver have Penn Hills family ties

Sixty-six miles of a roundtrip drive from his home in North Versailles to the Cal (Pa.) campus didn’t deter Brian Tarrant from grabbing an opportunity. After serving as a Penn Hills coach under Jon LeDonne, Tarrant had initially planned to follow LeDonne to Pine-Richland when LeDonne took the job with the Rams this season.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Pirates' 'improvement'

I don’t want to hear anyone complain about the Pirates ownership anymore. You can’t say that nothing is being done to get the Pirates into the playoffs again: Last year the Pirates lost 101 games, and this year they lost 100. If that’s not improvement, I don’t know what is!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work

Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA

