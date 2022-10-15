Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
KCCI.com
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
KCCI.com
Law enforcement agencies are searching for missing person at Cordova Park
OTLEY, Iowa — According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the search is on for a missing person, possibly located at Cordova Park. That person, identified as Raymond Welch, was reported missing on Sunday by Mahaska County. Welch was last seen Saturday afternoon. Since he was reported missing, agencies...
KCCI.com
A new metro emergency alert system rolls out this week
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A new Des Moines metro-area emergency alert system rolls out this week, but you must sign up to receive the life-saving notifications. For years, emergency dispatchers used the Code Red system to send emergency alerts to neighborhoods. Now, Polk County is switching to a new emergency alert system called Alert Iowa.
KCCI.com
DMPS drops COVID-19 testing program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is ending a COVID-19 testing program because of a drop in interest. Nomi Health has been performing tests at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Avenue. Fewer than 100 tests a week have been conducted there recently. The last day will...
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
iowa.media
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
Eroded soil filled stormwater intakes early this year at a housing development north of Indianola. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks.
KCCI.com
Albion residents raise concern over rust-colored water
ALBION, Iowa — Since this spring, a problem has bubbled up in the small town of Albion, Iowa. When some residents turned on their faucets, they saw brownish or yellowish water. "I don't have any problems with it, "said Robert Kern, longtime resident. Kern may be the exception to...
KCCI.com
Non-profit 4 All Kids helps feed children of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Ramos has always been passionate about cooking. "I just had to figure out a way how to make ends meet and started cooking and it just developed," Ramos said. Ramos started a catering business, Hot Tamale Catering, but most recently, she has been inspired...
KCCI.com
Donations to the homeless stolen off of front porch in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Investigators are searching for two people who they believe stole a package off of a front porch in Clive. It happened on Northwest 90th Street and police say the two suspects appear to be children, and the case has been assigned to Clive's School Resource Officer.
weareiowa.com
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
KCCI.com
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash with injuries on SE 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the 4500 block of SE 14th. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a caller reported four vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say to...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
KCCI.com
Navigator CO2 agrees to push trial against landowners to 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the companies hoping to build a carbon pipeline won't be able to survey some properties until at least next year. Navigator CO2 Ventures sued landowners in four counties who prevented surveyors from going on their lands. In court documents filed last week, Navigator...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 14-16, 2022
10:30am: A deputy investigated a criminal mischief complaint in the 300 block of Hill Street, Churdan. 10:50am: David Kersey 51 of Ames was booked into the jail for a probation violation. 4:03pm: The Sheriff, deputies, Grand Junction Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a medical call in the 300...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
KCCI.com
Ogden man overcomes obstacles to race in the IMT Des Moines Marathon
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rick Gustafson has been running marathons since 1987. His first was in Des Moines during the Drake Relays, and he has run 11 since then. Now, the social studies teacher and former elementary school principal is preparing for his 13th marathon. He showed KCCI his "man cave" where he has pictures of all 12 of his marathons.
