CMPD searching for missing 16-year-old in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Chad “CJ” Burgess was last seen leaving his home on foot on Moores Chapel Road at around around 10 p.m. on Oct. 2. Burgess is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 135 pounds with a slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Burgess has ties to both Charlotte and Gaston County, and his family is concerned about his wellbeing.

CJ’s family and police are urging anyone with information to call 911 or the crime stopper at 704-334-1600.

(WATCH BELOW: Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing)

©2022 Cox Media Group