Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details
The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans
In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Dodgers fail to reach World Series after Roberts' preseason claim
The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2022 World Series hopes evaporated right before our eyes Saturday night. Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs after a crushing 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, a first-round exit that could make for one of the most disappointing seasons in baseball history.
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series. The last out, which Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres punctuated by cradling the ball to mimic the “rock the baby” motion Cleveland’s Josh Naylor used after homering a night earlier off Gerrit Cole, came shortly before 7:30 p.m. in New York. That meant the Yankees had less than 24 hours before playing Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.
Castellanos Shares Candid Feelings About Girardi, Managerial Change
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos claims his teammates weren't always feeling their best before Rob Thomson took over as manager.
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Four clutch performances help Phillies prevail in Game 1 of NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies' 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night came down to four clutch performances. Zack Wheeler was spectacular in holding the Padres to one hit and one walk over seven shutout innings. He struck out eight.
Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
Tomase: Why Red Sox shouldn't let Jose Abreu get away in free agency
For a man who never wore the uniform, Jose Abreu is actually a pivotal figure in recent Red Sox history. During the winter of 2013, fresh off a shocking World Series victory, the Red Sox nearly landed the slugger. He instead signed a $68 million contract with the White Sox before winning the Rookie of the Year Award.
Mookie Betts' struggles highlight a trend for ex-Red Sox in playoffs
Any Boston fans rooting for recent Red Sox alumni during the 2022 MLB postseason have been sorely disappointed to date. Former Red Sox superstar and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts saw his season end in abrupt fashion Saturday, as the San Diego Padres dispatched Betts' 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series with a Game 4 victory.
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc
Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Best bars to watch in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be in San Diego for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Padres this week. So, where are the best bars to watch the Phillies in the Philadelphia area?We've compiled a list of where to watch based on what area you live in. South PhiladelphiaChickie's and Pete's -- located a few minutes from the Philadelphia Sports Complex on Packer Avenue, Chickie's and Pete's is a no-brainer for fans looking to watch the game with a crowd of Phillies fans. Xfinity Live! -- located on Pattison Avenue, surrounded by our beloved stadiums, Xfinity Live! is definitely...
