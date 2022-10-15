Rocco Conti’s career night leads No. 14 Olmsted Falls to 56-31 win over No. 13 Avon Lake

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
OHSAA Division I boys state golf preview: St. Ignatius poised and ready to defend state championship
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the Division I state golf tournaments on the horizon, the OHSAA golf postseason is quickly coming to an end. But first, a champion must be crowned. The top five teams and individuals from the Northeast District have already punched their tickets. Here’s everything you need to know about the state tournament and the area teams vying for the boys Division I state title.
No. 1 to be decided by Hoban at St. Edward: Week 10 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bragging rights and a few more conference championships are on the line Friday around Northeast Ohio in Week 10 of the high school football season. One of the most anticipated games of the year is in Lakewood with Archbishop Hoban, the area’s No. 1-ranked team, visiting No. 2 St. Edward.
Week 9 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 9 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Gino Blasini, Kirtland: A big target all season for freshman Jake...
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
St. Edward back on top, Cleveland Heights drops in Division I: Week 10 AP Ohio high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Defending Division I state champion St. Edward was the No. 1 ranked team in Division I Ohio high school football until a Week 5 loss to Massillon. After a 6-0 win over Cincinnati Moeller, which spent three weeks at No.1, the Eagles are back atop Ohio’s biggest division.
Previewing the Cavaliers’ 2022 season, Browns vs. Ravens: Tim Bielik, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com recaps the Browns’...
Does Tuesday’s snow mark an early start for Cleveland’s winter?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - You may have seen two dreaded words in the morning forecast. Cleveland, our first “wintry mix” of weather is upon us. For some in Lake and Geauga counties, this meant some snowfall overnight into Tuesday. For others, ice pellets came in with some morning rain. But isn’t this a little early for winter weather?
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. When Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But the most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster breakdown: Assessing each player and their role
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Unfinished business. That’s the theme of the 2022-23 season for the Cavaliers. Fueled by an underdog, Cleveland-against-everybody mentality, the scrappy young group became the NBA’s greatest surprise last season, rocketing up the Eastern Conference standings, doubling their win total from the previous season and advancing to the play-in tournament.
Ravens and Bengals next up on Browns’ schedule: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As they get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Sunday in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns (2-4) hope to turn around a season that is sliding away from them. This was supposed to be the easy part of the schedule where the Browns could go at...
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win
NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had Yankee’s Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guadians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Fear of Lamar Jackson and more things we’re thinking during Ravens week: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ravens week is here and it’s a big one for the Browns as they are coming off three losses in a row. They travel to Baltimore Sunday for the first of two straight division games. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our...
Guardians’ replay struggles continue as they fail to challenge after Andrés Giménez beats out grounder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians had their share of problems with replay review challenges through the first four games of the American League Division Series. Those struggles continued in Game 5 on a play that Cleveland should have challenged, but did not. With two out in the top of...
In less than 24 hours, Guardians and Browns give Cleveland sports fans full range of emotions, for better and worse: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In under 24 hours, the pendulum of sports emotions swung in Cleveland. After Progressive Field turned into bedlam on Saturday night as the Guardians topped the Yankees, 6-5, in a walk-off win, taking a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series, fans in attendance on Sunday for Browns vs. Patriots witnessed an embarrassing 38-15 loss for Cleveland, one that sent fans to the exits en masse in the third quarter.
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
Game 5 ALDS: TBS winds up coverage of Guardians-Yankees series
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s our look at TBS’ coverage of the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 5-1. Calling the game. Bob Costas (play-by-play) and Ron Darling (analyst) called the game at Yankee...
