ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

‘Super Isla’ leads Caprock Longhorns as honorary captain

By Kaley Green, Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5UPM_0iZp6Cu400

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Longhorn Football team was being led by honorary team captain 7-year-old Isla Melugin, “Super Isla.”

Isla was diagnosed with leukemia in June the same cancer that her twin brother, Reeve Melugin, “Super Reeve,” beat last year.

She followed in Reeves’s footsteps as the honorary captain getting to do the coin toss, and cheer on the Longhorns.

The Melugin family said they were thankful for the community’s support as Isla undergoes treatment.

“As soon as he found out that Isla had been diagnosed, Coach Sherwood reached out to me and told me he wanted Isla to be an honorary captain and for us, it was a no-brainer. It was an automatic yes, we are just so honored to get to be a part of this,” said Jordan Melugin, Isla’s father.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tascosa HS speech, debate teacher wins state award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District announced that a Tascosa High School teacher recently received a state award. According to a news release from the district, Ryan Lovell, the speech and debate teacher at Tascosa High School, recently received the Texas Speech Communication Association’s Teacher of the Year award. Officials […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

ASCA’s new board adapts to recent obstacles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With a new board in hand, officials with the revamped Amarillo Senior Citizens Association are looking to overcome obstacles it has faced in the last two years with a goal of serving the local senior population while also helping the city of Amarillo and the surrounding community at the same time. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon ISD enrollment reaches record high

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This year Canyon ISD saw historical enrollment numbers reaching over 11,000 students. Canyon ISD superintendent, Dr. Darryl Flusche said this is about a 360-student increase from last year across the district. “We were growing 2 to 2 and half percent for enrollment year after year than covid came and our enrollment stayed […]
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries￼

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 16 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 411 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 12 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT students showcase research at annual event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that 14 students in the McNair Scholars program are set to present their research at the annual research showcase at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Cornette Library on campus. Officials highlighted the research projects of three students: Project 1, according to officials, will […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT professor, students promote climate education

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University gave a shout-out to a professor and students working to spread climate science education around the Panhandle area, who will visit elementary schools in October and November to give demonstrations. Dr. Naruki Hiranuma and the WT Climate Science Society developed an outreach program focused on offering climate […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Classic fall weather returns to the area

Hi everyone!  A partly cloudy sky with areas of fog this morning saw temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30’s and low 40’s around daybreak.  As today has unfolded, a partly sunny sky is being seen with highs moderating back into the low to mid 60’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 62.  Tomorrow will see […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile. Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile. Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy