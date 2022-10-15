‘Super Isla’ leads Caprock Longhorns as honorary captain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Caprock Longhorn Football team was being led by honorary team captain 7-year-old Isla Melugin, “Super Isla.”

Isla was diagnosed with leukemia in June the same cancer that her twin brother, Reeve Melugin, “Super Reeve,” beat last year.

She followed in Reeves’s footsteps as the honorary captain getting to do the coin toss, and cheer on the Longhorns.

The Melugin family said they were thankful for the community’s support as Isla undergoes treatment.

“As soon as he found out that Isla had been diagnosed, Coach Sherwood reached out to me and told me he wanted Isla to be an honorary captain and for us, it was a no-brainer. It was an automatic yes, we are just so honored to get to be a part of this,” said Jordan Melugin, Isla’s father.